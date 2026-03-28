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Christian Pulisic and Milan take calm approach over new contract talks as USMNT star and club’s true preference emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.

Christian Pulisic and Milan continue to move cautiously as discussions over a new contract progress, with both sides taking their time amid a challenging period on the pitch. The American winger has remained a key figure for the club despite recent setbacks, while Milan maintains long-term confidence in his importance.

The situation surrounding Pulisic reflects both sporting and strategic considerations, with the Rossoneri balancing performance concerns and future planning. His current deal still has time remaining, but the direction of negotiations suggests that patience is the preferred approach for now. This approach hints at something deeper about the relationship between player and club.

As discussions continue in the background, there are subtle signals that both sides are aligned in their long-term thinking. It is now being reported that clear Milan and Pulisic’s mutual preference is to continue together, even if talks are progressing slowly.

Contract situation and negotiation status

Pulisic’s current contract runs until June 2027, with Milan holding an option to extend until 2028. According to Calciomercato, this is one reason why contract talks have not been rushed, as the club already retains a degree of control over his future.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

Reports suggest that both parties could revisit discussions at the end of the season, potentially agreeing on a new deal lasting until 2031 with a modest salary increase from his current $4.3 million per year. This reflects a long-term vision, even if formal negotiations are not currently a priority.

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At the same time, there has been interest from other leagues, including the Premier League and Saudi Arabia, but the Serie A giant has respected the player’s desire to focus on his current situation. This careful handling of the situation highlights the trust between player and club.

Club confidence and long-term vision

The report adds that Massimiliano Allegri’s side remains committed to Pulisic as part of their future plans. The club values not only his technical ability but also his professionalism and character, even during difficult periods.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan greets the fans

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A statement highlighted by Milan’s internal discussions reflects this trust: “The club has always appreciated not only his technical qualities but also his character.” This underscores the broader belief that Pulisic is a key piece of the team’s identity.

The club’s structure also includes safeguards, such as the option to extend his contract, allowing flexibility in planning while maintaining control over potential transfer scenarios. This ensures the Rossoneri are well-positioned regardless of how negotiations evolve.

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