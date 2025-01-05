Raul Jimenez continues to cement his place in Premier League history, solidifying his reputation as one of Mexico’s greatest strikers. On Matchday 20 against Ipswich Town at Craven Cottage, the Fulham forward etched his name in the record books by breaking Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s record in the Premier League.

The match against Ipswich proved more challenging than anticipated. Despite limited chances, the visitors opened the scoring in the first half. Jimenez came to Fulham’s rescue with a composed penalty in the 69th minute, leveling the game. Moments later, Ipswich regained the lead through their own penalty. But once again, Jimenez stepped up in stoppage time, converting another penalty to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw and break Chicharito’s long-standing record.

With his brace, Jimenez became the highest-scoring Mexican in Premier League history, overtaking Javier Hernandez’s total of 53 goals. Jimenez’s tally now stands at 55 goals—40 with Wolverhampton Wanderers and 15 with Fulham. In comparison, Chicharito netted 37 goals for Manchester United and 16 for West Ham United during his time in England.

Jimenez was asked about breaking the record of the former United striker, and reminisced about his time in England. “I’m really happy with that record. It’s hard work being in the UK for six and a half years. I’ve been working hard to achieve this and I got it now,” he said.

Raul Jimenez’s resurgence in the Premier League

Jimenez’s journey in the Premier League has been one of highs and lows. Initially joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from Benfica, the Mexican striker quickly established himself as a key player, earning a permanent deal and becoming the club’s top scorer in the Premier League era.

However, his career took a devastating turn on November 29, 2020, when he suffered a life-threatening skull fracture during a clash with Arsenal’s David Luiz. While his recovery was remarkable—returning to the pitch just nine months later—his performances dipped in the following seasons.

After struggling to regain his best form, Jimenez joined Fulham ahead of the 2023-24 season. In his first year under Marco Silva, he managed only seven goals in 29 appearances, struggling to adapt to the system. This season, however, Jimenez has rediscovered his scoring touch, already surpassing last year’s tally with nine goals and two assists in 22 games.

“I’ve had tough moments. Thank goodness I lived but I always knew I was going to be back stronger than ever and I’m really pleased that I’m doing this now, helping the team,” Jimenez admitted after his record-breaking performance against Ipswich.

Now sitting in 9th place in the Premier League standings, Fulham are on the rise, and Jimenez’s resurgence has been a crucial part of their push for European qualification. The Mexican striker’s return to form is not just a personal triumph but a significant boost to Fulham’s ambitions this season.