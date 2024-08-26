Neal Maupay took to X to express his concerns with the abuse. This outcry from Everton fans came off the back of consecutive thumpings at the hands of Tottenham and Brighton. After being thrashed by Tottenham, the Everton players were subject to verbal abuse while boarding their train back to Merseyside.

Immediately upon opening the video, you can hear fans on the other side of the barricade hurling profanities at the Everton players. One particularly livid fan seemed to express how shameful it was that a specific player was on $105,000 a week and (in his view) failed to justify his salary.

Jordan Pickford was the first to emerge in the video and he did not look impressed at all, appearing to talk back to a fan while walking to the train. Unsurprisingly, Neal Maupay took a quick opportunity to say some words back to the fans. Maupay in particular seemed to increase their fury.

A few Everton players bravely attempted to defuse some of the tension by clapping and shaking hands with the fans. Others deemed it best to keep within themselves and ignore the verbal barrage. Amongst these players was the 21-year-old highly rated center-back Jarad Branthwaite. The England international was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. Everton rejected multiple offers from the Red Devils.

Ultimately, it was a day that went from embarrassing to disastrous for Everton. The Toffees currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table with a goal difference of -7. It may only be game week 2, but the signs are already apparent that this is likely to be another strenuous season for Everton.

Maupay voiced his concerns regarding Everton abuse on X

It is common knowledge at this point that Maupay prides himself on being antagonistic. For many years he has maintained a reputation for being one of soccer’s most prolific ‘trolls’. On this occasion, however, Maupay used his platform to address his concerns regarding this incident.

Maupay asked X users to imagine how peculiar it would be if workers in other jobs faced abuse similarly. Maupay believes it is unfair that he and his teammates faced this type of criticism after the game, despite them “trying their best.”

No other Everton player has publicly commented on the incident.

Maupay’s tweet met with mixed responses

Some soccer fans find merit in Maupay’s tweet. Player welfare is not just physical, and these fans believe that Everton supporters should have remained supportive regardless of the result.

The majority of soccer fans, however, seem to agree that soccer players (in their view) should develop thicker skin. Many seem to have specifically taken issue with Maupay’s suggestion that there are few other jobs where abuse is rampant. Examples raised in response to Maupay’s hypothetical proposition have included traffic wardens, police officers, and even nurses.

Maupay’s antagonism has also been pointed out by many. The argument here is that Maupay’s response to this incident presents him as a hypocrite. The online trolling of Maupay is funny to many but simultaneously deemed tasteless and immature. Maupay’s trolling at actual soccer players does not aid his case.

Regardless, there will always be a fine line between banter and verbal abuse. Fans should support their team through the successes and the failures. Understandably, some losses are simply too shocking to tolerate. It remains unclear whether Everton will release a statement in connection to the incident or Maupay’s tweet.

