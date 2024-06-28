Chelsea is making a late attempt to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City. The dynamic midfielder was seemingly set to join Brighton after the Seagulls struck a deal in place with the Foxes. Leicester agreed to send Dewsbury-Hall to Brighton to receive Jakub Moder plus cash. Moder, a fellow midfielder, just competed at Euro 2024 with Poland.

The swap deal, however, has since collapsed after the Leicester star blocked the move. This comes even after Dewsbury-Hall already had a medical booked with the South Coast club. Nevertheless, The Athletic is reporting that Chelsea has now swooped in to take advantage of Brighton’s failed transfer.

The Blues, like Brighton, are currently putting together a similar deal to sign the highly-rated midfielder. Chelsea looks set to include at least one player in the deal with Leicester. Although the exact player is not yet confirmed, Fabrizio Romano claims that it will likely be either David Datro Fofana and Cesare Casadei.

Fofana split his time on loan during the 2023/24 campaign between Union Berlin and Burnley. The center forward combined to score six goals in 32 total matches on the season. Casadei, on the other hand, is a midfielder who would potentially directly replace Dewsbury-Hall. Interestingly enough, the Italy youth international spent the first half of the most recent campaign on loan at Leicester.

Potential Dewsbury-Hall move reunites midfielder with Chelsea coach

Chelsea being intensely interested in Dewsbury-Hall makes sense for multiple reasons. For starters, the midfielder is widely regarded as Leicester’s top player at the moment. He netted 12 goals and also provided 14 assists from midfield during Championship play last season. His successful campaign was crucial in Leicester’s recent promotion back to the Premier League.

Not only is the midfielder a budding star, but Chelsea’s new head coach is certainly familiar with the player. Enzo Maresca departed Leicester earlier this summer to join the Blues. Dewsbury-Hall regularly featured as part of a midfield trio in the coach’s attacking 4-3-3 lineup last season. The Italian coach sees the Englishman as a perfect fit in his system.

The deal between Chelsea and Leicester is not quite done just yet. Reports are claiming that the Foxes are not yet happy with the terms of the offer. However, Dewsbury-Hall seemingly only wants to move to Chelsea if he departs his current club. The midfielder looks set to stay with the Foxes this summer if an agreement with Chelsea is to fall through.

Blues have received heat for dubious summer swap deals

Chelsea’s late move for Dewsbury-Hall also falls in line with the club’s recent transfer moves. The Blues, like several other Premier League sides, are teetering on possible profit and sustainability (PSR) violations. As a result, the west London team is being creative with their transfers this summer.

Chelsea have recently agreed to sell defender Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa for around $47 million. In turn, Villa is sending relatively unknown youngster Omari Kellyman to Chelsea in a deal worth $24 million. The deals, which help both clubs fight PSR issues, have raised eyebrows across England. Premier League officials have even written to teams to express concern over the seemingly shady swap deals.

Nonetheless, the Blues are continuing in their fight to stave off a PSR violation. Assuming Fofana or Casadei is included in the Dewsbury-Hall deal, they would technically move to Leicester in a separate transfer. Structuring the deal this way benefits both Chelsea and the Foxes. Like the Blues, Leicester also faces PSR concerns as well. The newly promoted side may soon face a points deduction back in the top flight.

