Since Kylian Mbappe’s high-profile arrival at Real Madrid last summer, the French forward’s performances have been underwhelming compared to the immense expectations surrounding him. Despite scoring seven goals in La Liga, his overall impact has been far from what fans anticipated. As Madrid’s form dips, Carlo Ancelotti has admitted to a significant defeat—not in the sense of lost matches but in the tactical approach he initially insisted on. Now, the seasoned coach is making a surprising U-turn, a decision that could define both the Frenchman’s and Real Madrid’s season.

Mbappe’s transfer to the Spanish capital was one of the most anticipated moves in soccer. The 2018 World Cup winner was expected to supercharge an already formidable attack. However, the arrival sparked debate. While many viewed Mbappe as a transformative signing, others were skeptical about his compatibility with Vinicius, given both players’ preference for the left wing.

Ancelotti’s initial solution was to deploy Mbappe as a centre-forward, allowing Vinicius to retain his spot on the left. To keep their dynamic unpredictable, the two interchanged positions frequently. Yet, this strategy faltered. Mbappe struggled in the central role, a position he has publicly admitted is not his favorite.

“Mbappe’s problem is the problem we all have,” the Italian tactician reflected, emphasizing the collective struggles facing the team. “The idea is to bring out our best version. It’s not an individual problem—it’s collective.”

Defining moment: Woeful outing at Anfield

The turning point came during Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Liverpool. With Vinicius sidelined by injury, Mbappe had the chance to shine in his preferred role on the left wing. Instead, his performance deteriorated further. He missed a critical penalty, offering Liverpool a lifeline, and was largely ineffective throughout the match, recording only one shot on target—the missed penalty itself.

According to Sofascore, the 25-year-old completed only 75% of his passes (18 out of 24) and lost possession 15 times. His inability to deliver in such a crucial game highlighted deeper issues beyond positional adjustments.

Ancelotti finally makes up mind

Faced with mounting criticism and Mbappe’s visible frustration, Ancelotti has decided to abandon his initial strategy. The Italian coach now plans to play Mbappe on the left wing, his favored position, while moving Vinicius into a more central role. “I think Mbappe is more comfortable on the left,” Ancelotti acknowledged, adding, “Vinicius is realizing that playing through the middle, he’s very dangerous.”

This tactical shift is a gamble. Vinicius nearly won the Ballon d’Or playing from the left, and the adjustment could impact his effectiveness. However, it might be the solution to unlocking Mbappe’s full potential. Ancelotti remains confident, stating, “We’re going to fix it. I’m convinced.”

Ancelotti also hinted at the broader difficulties, stating, “I’m like Mbappe. I’m trying everything to bring out my best. I’m not happy, but I’m worried just enough.” His candor underscores the urgency of the situation, but also his faith that Real Madrid can bounce back.