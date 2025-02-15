3 Manchester United stars out: Ruben Amorim faces injury crisis ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United is set to travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in Matchday 25 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, looking to climb out of the lower half of the table. However, as the team prepares for the crucial game, coach Ruben Amorim is grappling with an injury crisis, losing three key players ahead of the match.

The season has been full of hurdles for United, from the sacking of Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim’s appointment, the club’s ongoing cost-cutting measures, and Marcus Rashford’s controversial departure. Now, another setback has emerged, as the team faces several injuries to key players.

Amorim will be without starting players Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Amad Diallo, as well as academy graduate Toby Coyller. According to reports from The Athletic and Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, all four players have sustained injuries during training sessions at Carrington, further depleting United’s first-team options.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Tottenham game, Amorim acknowledged the issues in training but refrained from naming the injured players. Amidst the crisis, he has called up players from the academy to fill the gaps in the squad.

“It has been a good week until two days ago, (when) we had some problems. Also as we don’t have players back. Maybe we will have one or two issues, but we are waiting. We have one player who is sick, so we will see the team on the weekend,” the Portuguese coach told the media.

Diallo the most affected: Out for the rest of the season?

While the injury crisis has affected several players, some are more seriously impacted than others. The Athletic reports that Ugarte and Collyer are major doubts for the trip to Tottenham. Mainoo’s injury is more severe, with reports suggesting he’ll be sidelined for more than a couple of weeks.

However, the most significant blow comes with Amad Diallo, who has suffered an ankle ligament injury during training. According to Chris Wheeler, Diallo will be out for at least two months and could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

Diallo confirmed the injury in a post on his Instagram account: “Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

