Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comentarios

3 Manchester United stars out: Ruben Amorim faces injury crisis ahead of Tottenham clash

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Ruben Amorim Manager of Manchester United reacts to his team s loss after the Premier League match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, Manchester.
© IMAGO / News ImagesRuben Amorim Manager of Manchester United reacts to his team s loss after the Premier League match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Manchester United is set to travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in Matchday 25 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, looking to climb out of the lower half of the table. However, as the team prepares for the crucial game, coach Ruben Amorim is grappling with an injury crisis, losing three key players ahead of the match.

The season has been full of hurdles for United, from the sacking of Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim’s appointment, the club’s ongoing cost-cutting measures, and Marcus Rashford’s controversial departure. Now, another setback has emerged, as the team faces several injuries to key players.

Amorim will be without starting players Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Amad Diallo, as well as academy graduate Toby Coyller. According to reports from The Athletic and Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, all four players have sustained injuries during training sessions at Carrington, further depleting United’s first-team options.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Tottenham game, Amorim acknowledged the issues in training but refrained from naming the injured players. Amidst the crisis, he has called up players from the academy to fill the gaps in the squad.

It has been a good week until two days ago, (when) we had some problems. Also as we don’t have players back. Maybe we will have one or two issues, but we are waiting. We have one player who is sick, so we will see the team on the weekend,” the Portuguese coach told the media.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo stirs transfer talk: Manchester Airport arrival sends Manchester United fans into overdrive

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo stirs transfer talk: Manchester Airport arrival sends Manchester United fans into overdrive

Diallo the most affected: Out for the rest of the season?

While the injury crisis has affected several players, some are more seriously impacted than others. The Athletic reports that Ugarte and Collyer are major doubts for the trip to Tottenham. Mainoo’s injury is more severe, with reports suggesting he’ll be sidelined for more than a couple of weeks.

However, the most significant blow comes with Amad Diallo, who has suffered an ankle ligament injury during training. According to Chris Wheeler, Diallo will be out for at least two months and could potentially miss the remainder of the season.

Diallo confirmed the injury in a post on his Instagram account: “Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Cristiano Ronaldo stirs transfer talk: Manchester Airport arrival sends Manchester United fans into overdrive

Cristiano Ronaldo stirs transfer talk: Manchester Airport arrival sends Manchester United fans into overdrive

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again set the soccer world alight after his private jet was spotted landing at Manchester Airport, sending Manchester United fans into a frenzy.

Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update on Manchester United’s transfer window plans

Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update on Manchester United’s transfer window plans

As Manchester United struggled to secure new signings during the winter transfer window, head coach Ruben Amorim provided a concerning update regarding the club's plans for the upcoming summer window.

How close was Barcelona to signing Marcus Rashford in January? Deco’s three-word response to transfer links

How close was Barcelona to signing Marcus Rashford in January? Deco’s three-word response to transfer links

While many believed Marcus Rashford’s preferred destination was Barcelona, the deal never materialized, leading to speculation about the Catalan club’s true level of interest.

Manchester United player delivers message to fans: 'We can win the Premier League with Amorim'

Manchester United player delivers message to fans: 'We can win the Premier League with Amorim'

Despite sitting 13th in the league and facing financial constraints, a Manchester United player delivered an optimistic message to fans: "We can win the Premier League with Ruben Amorim."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo