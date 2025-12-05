Ancelotti looks to extend Brazil’s historic World Cup record: Rivals and possible knockout path after the 2026 draw

Brazil have struggled to dominate in recent World Cup editions. Since their championship win in 2002, they have faced a series of disappointing results that have dampened the hopes of their fans. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival has revolutionized the national team, instilling a distinct style of play and a clear competitive edge. As a result, the Verde-Amarela remain hopeful of maintaining an impressive record in the competition, especially considering their group rivals.

Even though Ancelotti has only coached four games in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, he quickly rekindled fans’ enthusiasm with three victories. By focusing on defensive consistency with Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes, Brazil have built a well-balanced style where the offensive flair of Vinicius Jr., Estevao, and Rodrygo makes a significant difference and holds promise for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil shine as the leader of Group C, facing Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. While they aren’t up against any top European national teams, the match against Achraf Hakimi’s Lions could pose a challenge. In recent years, the African team has emerged as one of the strongest in the confederation. However, Carlo Ancelotti commands a squad full of young talents ready to assert themselves against any group adversary.

It has been 23 years since their last World Cup title, but Brazil remain the most successful team in tournament history. With five titles to their name, they top the rankings, followed by Germany and Italy, each with four championships. For that reason, Carlo Ancelotti stands poised to become a pivotal figure in the national team’s history, as leading the Verde-Amarela to victory in this tournament would establish them as the only six-time champions in the history.

Alisson of Brazil celebrates victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier.

Brazil’s potential 2026 World Cup knockout stage opponents

Brazil’s path in the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup might be less challenging than in previous editions. If they finish at the top of Group C, they will face the second-placed team from Group F, which includes the Netherlands, Japan, the Winner of Playoff B (comprising Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, and Albania), and Tunisia. With the Orange as the top contender in Group F, Carlo Ancelotti’s team could avoid them, paving a more favorable path ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw results: Complete groups and key matchups

If they advance to the Round of 16, Brazil will face the winner of the match between the Group E runner-up and the Group I runner-up. This means they will avoid the top contenders for the title, facing opponents who are, on paper, significantly weaker than they are. With several months ahead of him, Carlo Ancelotti could be on track to achieve the coveted sixth victory in World Cup history.