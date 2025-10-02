Carlo Ancelotti sets record straight on Brazil squad after leaving out stars Neymar and Raphinha

Carlo Ancelotti unveiled Brazil’s squad for the October international break on Wednesday, as preparations for the 2026 World Cup continue. With Neymar and Raphinha both missing from the list, the Italian coach clarified his reasoning behind the call-ups.

With CONMEBOL qualifiers complete, Brazil will now focus on tune-up matches before the World Cup. The Seleção are set to face South Korea on October 10 and Japan on October 14 during a tour of Asia. Injuries, however, have ruled out two of their biggest stars, as Neymar and Raphinha will sit out the trip.

Speaking at a press conference, Ancelotti stressed that the roster is not final and could change before Brazil departs: “This is not a definitive list today. We have a Champions League match tonight, a game next weekend. We prioritized the European-based players, because they have less travel than those who play in Brazil and also because of the time zone differences.”

The coach also explained that injuries have opened the door for others to make their case. “The players called up for the first time will have an opportunity with me, but this is not the final list. Obviously, many of these players will be at the World Cup, but this list also takes into account the injuries we’ve had in recent days. It’s an opportunity for others to show their qualities,” he added.

Brazil squad list for October’s international break.

Neymar is recovering from a grade 2 injury to the rectus femoris in his right leg, with Santos’ president estimating a return before the end of the Brasileirao in November. Raphinha, meanwhile, is dealing with a hamstring injury in his right thigh and is expected to be sidelined for about three weeks.

Beyond the two forwards, Brazil will also be without Alisson, Marquinhos, Alexsandro Ribeiro, and Andrey Santos — all regulars in Ancelotti’s first two squad lists. Still, the coach emphasized that the absences create valuable opportunities for new players to stake their claim ahead of the World Cup.

Brazil’s roadmap to 2026

With CONMEBOL qualifiers complete, Brazil will use the October, November, and March windows to continue building the squad that will compete at the 2026 World Cup. With months still to go before the tournament, Carlo Ancelotti has already laid out a preparation plan designed to make the upcoming friendlies as competitive as possible.

Outlining his strategy, Ancelotti explained what lies ahead for the Seleção: “What we’ve thought out with the entire coaching staff — I believe we’ve put together a very good plan for the World Cup — was to play against an Asian team in this FIFA window, then African teams in the November window, and then European teams in the March window. I think it’s good planning for the best tournament in the world.”

