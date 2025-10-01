Barcelona reach historic milestone for the first time in 126 years despite Champions League loss to PSG

On Wednesday, Barcelona suffered a heartbreaking last-minute defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Matchday 2 of the league phase of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. However, the match still marked a significant milestone for the Catalan side.

Just 19 minutes into the first half, Lamine Yamal and Pedri linked up in the final third before finding Marcus Rashford. The English winger reacted quickly and slipped a pass to Ferran Torres, who calmly slotted home with a subtle first-time finish to beat goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and open the scoring.

PSG would go on to equalize through Senny Mayulu before halftime, and in stoppage time, Gonçalo Ramos completed the comeback. Still, Ferran Torres’ goal will be remembered by the fans for a very different reason.

With that strike, Barcelona extended their incredible run to 45 consecutive official matches scoring at least one goal. The streak began back in December 2024, with a La Liga win over Leganes, and has now lasted nearly a full year—spanning 127 total goals across all competitions.

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona scores against PSG.

To fully grasp the significance of this achievement, it’s important to note that this is the longest scoring streak in club history, dating back to Barcelona’s founding in 1899. Not even the legendary teams led by Johan Cruyff, the dominant squads under Pep Guardiola, or the iconic attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar managed to score in this many consecutive matches.

A milestone for Ferran Torres as well

Ferran Torres’ goal against PSG also earned him a personal milestone. The forward broke into the top 10 all-time Spanish scorers in UEFA Champions League history—since the tournament was rebranded from the European Cup in 1992.

Torres now has 16 career goals in the competition, tying him for 8th place on the all-time Spanish scorers list with Guti, Roberto Soldado, Gerard Pique, and Pedro. The names ahead of him include Sergio Ramos (18), Luis Enrique (19), Cesc Fabregas (20), Fernando Torres (20), Alvaro Morata (29), Fernando Morientes (33) y Raul Gonzalez (71).

What’s next for Barcelona?

Despite the loss to PSG, Barcelona remain in playoff position to qualify for the Round of 16. With three points, they currently sit 16th in the league phase standings—but there’s still a long road ahead.

Barcelona’s next Champions League match will come after the international break, on Tuesday, October 21, when they host Olympiacos. Before that, they’ll return to La Liga action with two key fixtures: against Sevilla this Sunday, and Girona on Saturday, October 18.