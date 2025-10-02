Neymar yet to play for Brazil under Carlo Ancelotti: When will Santos star return to the pitch from latest injury?

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup is already underway, and Brazil is beginning to sharpen its plans under Carlo Ancelotti. The Selecao have sealed their spot among the 48 teams, with warm-up matches against South Korea and Japan set for October. Yet one glaring absence remains: Neymar has still not played a single game for Brazil since Ancelotti took charge.

The Santos forward, once the undisputed centerpiece of the national team, continues to be sidelined. While Vinicius has returned to the squad, Neymar’s name is nowhere to be found. His injury record has kept fans guessing—and now, the mystery deepens as his long-awaited return edges closer but remains out of immediate reach.

Ancelotti has built his latest squad around a blend of experience and youth. The Italian coach announced the group for the October friendlies in Rio de Janeiro, confirming that Brazil will face South Korea in Seoul on October 10 and Japan in Tokyo on October 14.

“I want him to be really well to be able to play. He can participate in the World Cup if he is physically well. From a technical point of view, there is no discussion. His objective must be to be ready in June,” the experienced manager said about Neymar in comments reported by Globo Esporte.

Still, the 33-year-old’s omission from yet another squad only fuels questions. It has been nearly two years since he last represented Brazil, back in October 2023, when he suffered a devastating ACL tear against Uruguay during World Cup qualifying. Since then, the star who once dazzled at Barcelona and PSG has been fighting his way back in fits and starts.

Neymar’s return timeline confirmed

Although Neymar made his long-awaited return to Santos earlier this year, his comeback has been anything but smooth. The 33-year-old has been plagued by recurring muscle injuries, limiting him to just 21 appearances and six goals in 2025.

The latest blow came in mid-September, when he suffered a tear in his right thigh muscle during training. The Peixe’s president, Marcelo Teixeira, confirmed that his recovery will keep him sidelined for weeks. “Neymar is still undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a femoral muscle tear and will only return in the final rounds of the Brazilian championship,” he told reporters, as quoted by Lance!.

That timeline means the forward will not be available until November, at the earliest, leaving Santos without its talisman in a decisive stretch of the season.

Santos struggling without its star

Neymar’s absence couldn’t come at a worse time for Santos. The Sao Paulo club is locked in a desperate battle to avoid relegation. Following a 1-1 draw with Gremio, Santos sits just five points above the drop zone. The pressure is immense, and without its marquee player, survival becomes a far greater challenge.

The hope is that Neymar can return in time for the final fixtures of the season, scheduled for December 6 and 7. Those matches could determine whether Santos, one of Brazil’s most historic clubs, stays in the top flight.

