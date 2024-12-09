Young prospects Endrick and Arda Guler are poised to become Real Madrid‘s next big stars. However, fans have expressed concerns about their limited minutes during the 2024-25 season, particularly amidst the team’s ongoing injury struggles. Ahead of Real Madrid’s decisive clash against Atalanta, head coach Carlo Ancelotti clarified the future roles of the young talents.

This season, Real Madrid has faced a stark contrast from the previous campaign, primarily due to an injury crisis that has plagued key attacking players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Despite these setbacks, the absence of Endrick and Guler in pivotal moments has left fans puzzled.

When asked about the possibility of Endrick leaving on loan in January, Ancelotti was unequivocal. “Endrick stays here, just like Guler. They may need more minutes, but I have no prejudices against anyone. I only try to field the best players for each match, whether they’re 18 or 40 years old. Sometimes that includes Endrick or Guler, and sometimes it doesn’t,” the coach said in Atalanta’s pre-match press conference.

Apart from clearing the doubts about their future, Ancelotti emphasized patience as a critical factor in the development of young players: “We have to be patient with young players, yes. They bring enthusiasm, but being young also means they need to learn certain things. I have no prejudices against young players; in my career, I’ve played people who were 17 or 18 years old if I thought they were the right fit for the games.”

Both Guler and Endrick have shown glimpses of their potential but remain on the fringes of the starting lineup. Guler has accumulated 575 minutes across 17 appearances, contributing one goal and one assist. Endrick’s situation is more precarious; the Brazilian has played only 149 minutes in 14 games, scoring two goals and delivering one assist. Notably, he has yet to start a La Liga match this season.

Ancelotti’s trust in young players

Ancelotti’s comments reaffirm his cautious approach to integrating young players into the first team. While the Italian tactician has demonstrated trust in youth in the past, his actions this season suggest he does not yet see Endrick and Guler as ready to make a decisive impact in high-stakes matches.

Last month, ahead of the Leganes game, Ancelotti addressed the challenges of playing young talent, offering a similarly straightforward perspective. “It’s not difficult, it’s simple to choose. My responsibility is to field the best possible team. That’s what I’ve done in every match,” the coach stated, getting to a similar conclusion than today’s response, suggesting that the duo still has development ahead before becoming pivotal contributors.

Both Endrick and Guler are included in the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Atalanta, a team that has conceded only one goal in the competition. Real Madrid currently sits just one spot above the elimination zone in the table, making this a crucial test for the team. Whether Ancelotti will give the young stars a chance to shine remains to be seen, but their inclusion signals that they remain an integral part of the squad’s future plans.