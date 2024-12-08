Real Madrid‘s resurgence in La Liga, fueled by their rivals’ recent struggles, has done little to mask their disappointing form in the UEFA Champions League. The defending European champions have lost of three heir last four Champions League matches, raising questions about manager Carlo Ancelotti’s future, despite his current security.

Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign has been far from satisfactory. Defeats against LOSC Lille (0-1), AC Milan (1-3), and Liverpool (0-2) leave them in a precarious position, currently 24th out of 32 teams.

This places them on track for a playoff spot rather than a more favorable position. Although reports following the Liverpool defeat suggested Ancelotti‘s position wasn’t immediately threatened, the situation remains fluid.

According to Cadena SER, Florentino Pérez has identified three potential replacements for Ancelotti: Raúl (Castilla manager), Santiago Solari (Real Madrid manager from 2018-2019), and Zinedine Zidane. However, the media insists that Zidane has no interest in returning to the club.

Ancelotti under pressure

Ancelotti’s position has become a focal point amidst Real Madrid’s inconsistent season. While the manager previously led Real Madrid to multiple Champions League titles, their current struggles have shifted the narrative. His once celebrated status has been overshadowed by recent results, with some now questioning his ability to lead the team forward.

Real Madrid’s Champions League performance has cast a shadow over their recent La Liga success. While Ancelotti currently retains his position, the club’s struggles, and the reported list of potential replacements, highlight the ever-present pressure in top-level football management. The team’s performance in the coming weeks could significantly impact the manager’s long-term future at the club. The upcoming matches will be crucial in defining the course of Real Madrid’s season.