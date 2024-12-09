Portugal icon Luis Carlos Almeida da Cunha, widely known as Nani, has officially announced his retirement, closing a nearly 20-year professional career that began at Sporting Lisbon in 2005. The announcement, shared via a heartfelt Instagram post, prompted messages from several soccer stars, including a touching tribute from his former teammate and close friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both Nani and Ronaldo started their careers at Sporting CP before sharing the pitch at Manchester United and with the Portugal national team. Together, they achieved some of the sport’s greatest honors, including the UEFA Champions League and the European Championship.

At 38, Nani marked the end of his professional soccer journey with an emotional video on Instagram. Ronaldo, taking the opportunity to celebrate his friend’s career, commented, “Congratulations, Nanaca,” using the personal nickname he has for Nani.

Nani and the expectation to follow Ronaldo’s footsteps

Though Nani is a year younger than Ronaldo, many Manchester United fans hoped he would become the Portuguese star’s natural successor. Early comparisons fueled this expectation. A famous statistic highlighted Nani’s impressive contributions during his first 100 Premier League appearances: 19 goals and 33 assists, surpassing Ronaldo’s 19 goals and 12 assists over the same period.

The duo reached European glory together in the 2007/08 season, lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy. When Ronaldo left United for Real Madrid in 2009, Nani was seen as the heir to the throne. While he enjoyed success, including Premier League titles in 2010/11 and 2012/13, injuries derailed his progress. His performance waned in later years, leading to his departure from United in 2014 to return to Sporting CP.

Reflecting on his relationship with Ronaldo in a 2020 interview with the UTD Podcast, Nani said: “Cristiano and Anderson were my best friends. We used to stay at the end of the training sessions and stay there and do something – a competition, either the crossbar or penalties. They were my team-mates. Everyone has best friends, or feels more comfortable with someone, probably because we speak the same language.”

Nani’s farewell

In his retirement video, Nani reflected on the incredible journey he experienced across clubs including Sporting CP, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe, Valencia, Lazio, and Orlando City, among others. In his Instagram post, he expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his career:

“The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player. It’s been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories. Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon!“