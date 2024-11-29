Inter Miami is no stranger to ambition, especially when it comes to assembling a roster filled with global soccer icons. After their playoff disappointment in the MLS, the club is preparing to make another splash in the upcoming winter transfer window. Rumors swirl about a potential high-profile signing, one that would not only bolster the team’s domestic aspirations but also set the stage for a competitive run in the 2025 Club World Cup. The identity of the player? A former Real Madrid star whose name still commands attention on the world stage.

The Herons have already made headlines by bringing in the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets, forming one of the most star-studded lineups in MLS history. The club’s next target, as reported by Estadio Deportivo, is none other than James Rodriguez, the 33-year-old Colombian playmaker. His potential arrival would further cement Inter Miami’s status as a destination for top-tier talent.

“Inter Miami has already begun exploring the possibility of signing Rodriguez,” the report notes, “with the aim of strengthening their squad for both the MLS and the upcoming Club World Cup”. For a team that prides itself on global appeal, James’ addition could elevate their profile even further, attracting fans and sponsors alike.

Once heralded as one of the most exciting talents in world soccer, James Rodriguez’s career has taken a more subdued turn in recent years. His stint at Rayo Vallecano has been anything but remarkable. Since joining the La Liga club in August, the Colombian has made just six appearances, logging a mere 136 minutes, with only one start to his name.

Despite his limited impact in his second La Liga stint, Rodriguez remains a key figure on the international stage. His performances for the Colombian national team, particularly in the recent Copa America, have demonstrated that his technical brilliance and vision remain intact. However, his lack of form and playing time in Spain have led to growing speculation about his future.

What could James bring to Inter Miami?

Should Rodriguez make the move to Inter Miami, the potential partnership with Messi is tantalizing. Both players are past their peak, but they still possess the quality to dominate matches. Messi’s unparalleled playmaking ability combined with Rodriguez’s creativity and precision passing could create a lethal attacking force in the MLS.

Inter Miami’s newly appointed head coach, Javier Mascherano, would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to work with a player of Rodriguez’s pedigree. The report adds that the veteran’s experience in European soccer could be invaluable for the club, Mascherano is rumored to believe.

Second departure from La Liga seems inevitable

Despite the swirling transfer rumors, Rayo Vallecano has publicly downplayed any immediate plans to part ways with Rodriguez. David Cobeño, Rayo’s sporting director, stated: “For now, I haven’t considered any specific changes for any player. James remains a key figure for us, contributing quality not just on the field but also in the locker room”. Yet, given Rodriguez’s limited involvement and the club’s tactical decisions, it appears likely that his departure is only a matter of time.

Even in matches where his presence could have made a difference, such as the recent clash against Sevilla, Rodriguez remained on the bench, marking the third game this season in which he did not play a single minute.