Carlo Ancelotti and Kylian Mbappe join emotional flood of messages as heartbreaking ACL injury robs Rodrygo of 2026 FIFA World Cup dream with Brazil

By Martina Alcheva

Rodrygo with Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti
© Getty ImagesRodrygo with Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti and Kylian Mbappe both added their sympathetic words to the flood of messages to Rodrygo after a devastating twist altered both club and country ambitions in one cruel moment. What was initially feared has now been confirmed, and while the full emotional weight of those messages will emerge later, the reality is already painfully clear: Rodrygo’s season is over, and his 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil has been shattered.

The club confirmed the worst in an official medical update that sent shockwaves through Madrid and beyond. In a formal announcement, Real Madrid detailed the severity of the injury suffered by the Brazilian forward. “Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the lateral meniscus of his right leg,” the club statement read.

The diagnosis leaves little room for optimism. A full ACL rupture combined with meniscus damage is among the most serious knee injuries in soccer, typically requiring extensive surgery and a long rehabilitation period.

Rodrygo had appeared as a substitute during the club’s 1-0 La Liga defeat to Getafe, entering the match in the 55th minute as the side chased an equalizer. According to multiple reports, the injury occurred roughly ten minutes later when he attempted to accelerate down the flank. Though he briefly went down in visible discomfort, he astonishingly continued playing until the final whistle. Medical examinations the following day revealed the full extent of the damage.

Whole season and World Cup lost

Initial projections suggested six to seven months on the sidelines, but subsequent assessments paint a far grimmer picture. El Mundo indicates that the recovery timeline could stretch closer to nine to 12 months, potentially ruling the Brazilian winger out until early or even mid-2027. That timeline carries enormous consequences.

Rodrygo will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, and more heartbreakingly, he will not be available for Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in the United States. For a player entering his prime at 25, it is a crushing personal and professional setback.

The comparison within the club is sobering. Club captain Dani Carvajal endured a similar ACL and meniscus injury in October 2024 and required nine months to return. Rodrygo now faces a similarly long and arduous path. Compounding the difficulty is the context. The forward had only just returned from a month-long absence due to tendonitis. His comeback lasted barely half an hour before fate intervened again.

Rodrygo was set to start in Valencia before the injury

Rodrygo of Real Madrid

What did Mbappe and Ancelotti say about Rodrygo?

Amid the devastation, messages of solidarity poured in from teammates, compatriots, and former colleagues. Among them were Neymar and Vinicius, but two more tributes in particular carried profound emotional weight.

Kylian Mbappe shared his own heartfelt message: “All the strength of the world, cousin. Take time for yourself and your family, and come back stronger.” The affectionate “cousin” remark reflects the close bond between the two forwards; not a familial tie, but a symbol of their on-field chemistry and locker-room connection.

Shortly after, Brazil’s national team coach, Carlo Ancelotti, publicly expressed his support for the forward he once coached in Madrid. On social media, he wrote: “We will be by your side every step of the way until you’re back. Stay strong, Rodrygo.”

For Ancelotti, the blow is twofold. As Brazil’s manager since mid-2025, he had counted on Los Blancos’ star as a key figure in the Selecao’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup. Now, those plans must be redrawn without one of the nation’s most dynamic attacking threats.

