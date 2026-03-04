Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s likely Al-Nassr return timeline emerges as hamstring injury not a threat to 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes with Portugal

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo had just helped Al-Nassr secure a 3-1 league victory, yet the image of him with ice strapped to his right leg quickly overshadowed the result. Now, as his likely return timeline emerges as Al-Nassr captain’s World Cup hopes remain intact, the early signs point toward caution rather than catastrophe.

For a 41-year-old icon preparing for what could be a historic sixth World Cup appearance, every muscle strain is magnified. But inside the club, the message is calm: manage the recovery, avoid risks, and keep one eye firmly on June.

The injury occurred during Al-Nassr’s demanding Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Fayha. Ronaldo was substituted in the 81st minute after visibly struggling. Television footage showed him on the bench with an ice pack on his hamstring, an ominous sight for supporters.

Medical examinations conducted on Tuesday, March 3 confirmed the issue. In an official statement, the club clarified the situation. “Cristiano Ronaldo has started a rehabilitation programme and his condition will be assessed day by day,” the statement read.

Tweet placeholder

Further clarification described the problem as a hamstring tendon injury, a setback that typically requires careful management, particularly for an athlete in his forties. While muscle injuries can vary in severity, the early communication from the club emphasized structured rehabilitation rather than alarm.

No crisis for the World Cup

The central concern was always the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Ronaldo is in line to become the first male player to feature in six World Cups, a milestone that would further cement his legacy. Crucially, current projections indicate that his participation in the tournament is not under serious threat.

Medical experts cited in regional reports suggest that even in the event of a moderate-grade strain, the recovery window would allow ample time for full fitness before Portugal’s World Cup opener. The Portuguese coaching staff is reportedly in constant contact with the medical team in Riyadh to monitor progress. At this stage, the focus remains simple: full recovery before competitive intensity resumes.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal.

The timeline emerges

While the initial club statement avoided specifics, further details have gradually come into view. According to medical assessments relayed by Saudi physical therapist Thamer Al-Shahrani and widely reported by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo is expected to be sidelined for a short spell.

The likely scenario is that he will miss the upcoming league fixtures against NEOM SC and Al-Khaleej, with rehabilitation projected to last between two and four weeks maximum. If recovery proceeds smoothly, he could return toward the end of March, potentially rejoining Portugal for international duty. This timeline places his World Cup ambitions firmly on track.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring a goal.

It is worth noting that hamstring injuries, particularly tendon-related ones, require disciplined management. Rushing back too soon increases the risk of recurrence, and it’s something neither club nor country can afford at this stage of the season.

