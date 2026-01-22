Bruno Fernandes receives ultimatum: Manchester United reportedly move to decide the Portuguese’s future

Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the Red Devil’s best players, leading the team through challenging times. However, the Portuguese star’s future at the club remains uncertain following his explosive statements, which have put the English side in the spotlight. In an effort to dispel these doubts, Manchester United have reportedly made a decision aimed at clarifying the veteran’s future.

According to ESPN reporter Rob Dawson, Manchester United have decided to propose a meeting with Bruno Fernandes, as they want him to remain with the team for at least one additional year. In addition, the Red Devils will ask the Portuguese midfielder to communicate his final decision before the 2026 World Cup. As a result, the 31-year-old star receives an ultimatum, since the club must strengthen the squad in case he leaves.

Even though the Red Devils sought to transfer Bruno at the start of the 2025-26 season, INEOS and the front office have supposedly backed down, considering the Portuguese player to be the linchpin of the team’s rebuilding process following Ruben Amorim’s departure. However, the 31-year-old star is not entirely sure about his future, as he feels quite dissatisfied with the team’s constant failures, reports The Sun.

With a contract running until 2027, many believe Bruno Fernandes’ continuity is guaranteed, but that is far from reality. According to reports from several English outlets, the Portuguese midfielder has a £57 million release clause (around $77 million) for clubs outside England that could be activated in the summer transfer window of 2026. With this in mind, he controls his future, which could ultimately be decided depending on how the project evolves.

As Manchester United remain keen to keep Bruno Fernandes, they have reportedly not sought to replace him ahead of next season. However, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the transfer market, looking to secure the arrival of Elliot Anderson or Adam Wharton as reinforcements in midfield. Alongside them, the possible return of a player who came up through the team’s youth system and is currently shining in Ligue 1 is reportedly on the table.

According to reports by Pete O’Rourke on X, formerly Twitter, the Red Devils are considering signing Mason Greenwood back, after selling him in 2024 to Olympique Marseille for €26 million due to personal and legal issues. However, the club included a buyback clause in the deal, which opens the door to a potential return, especially as he is shining in Ligue 1 as the team’s top scorer.

Far from being a straightforward move, Greenwood’s potential return to Manchester United do not fully convince the fanbase. While his on-field performances have been outstanding, many fans do not believe his past personal and legal issues align with the club’s values. For this reason, triggering his buyback clause remains more of an idea than a concrete decision, as the club is keen to avoid dividing its supporters.