Bruno Fernandes emerges as main reason for Kobbie Mainoo’s limited playing time at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

Bruno Fernandes has successfully transitioned from an attacking midfielder to one of the key players for Manchester United‘s consistency. Since the arrival of Ruben Amorim, the Portuguese has been part of a double pivot alongside Casemiro. While this change has been crucial for the team, it has also resulted in Kobbie Mainoo being relegated to a secondary role, despite being one of the club’s most promising talents.

At just 20 years old, Kobbie Mainoo emerged in 2023 as one of Manchester United‘s most impressive players. Not only did he contribute as a defensive midfielder, but he also shone as a box-to-box midfielder, coming to be considered the future of the team. Although Bruno Fernandes had established himself as a key player in the attacking midfield, the coach decided to move him to the double pivot, leaving no room for the young player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, coach Ruben Amorim was asked about the reason for the lack of playing time, and he replied, “Kobbie Mainoo plays in the same position as Bruno Fernandes, and it’s difficult to take him off the team.” Then, he added: “The problem is that we are playing with a two and you guys see Kobbie in a different way than I’m seeing. Maybe if you play with three midfielders, not with just two, Kobbie will have more minutes.”

Due to his youth, Kobbie Mainoo could be tempted to leave Manchester United as early as January 2026 or by June 2026 at the latest. Faced with this possibility, fans are comparing his potential departure to that of Scott McTominay, who became one of the best players in Serie A after leaving the Red Devils, and there are fears that the same could happen to the 20-year-old star, as he has shown the potential to make a difference.

Kobbie Mainoo set to get chance at Manchester United due to AFCON

Kobbie Mainoo, who traditionally does not have many chances to play a leading role, may find his opportunity with the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The departure of Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui will reportedly prompt coach Ruben Amorim to make significant adjustments to his lineup. As a result, Mainoo might be facing his best chance to turn his situation around and secure his place at Manchester United.

According to Laurie Whitwell in The Athletic, the impending absence of Mbeumo, Diallo, and Mazraoui has prompted Ruben Amorim to adjust his tactical scheme to a 4-3-3, bolstering the midfield with three players. In this setup, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will remain, but Mainoo may compete for a spot in the lineup with Manuel Ugarte. As a result, the 20-year-old star could aim to secure playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

If Kobbie does not secure enough playing time, several Premier League teams, as well as Napoli and Barcelona, are reportedly interested in acquiring him. Nonetheless, The Guardian reports that Manchester United remain firmly against a potential departure of the 20-year-old star in January 2026, as they believe he has a bright future with the team.