Manchester United on alert as Guardiola reportedly targets $95 million wonderkid for Man City

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola.
In recent years, Manchester United have been plagued by poor front office decisions that have had a direct impact on their on-field performances. At the same time, Manchester City have risen to power as one of Europe’s elite clubs. That trend appears to be continuing this year, with new reports linking Pep Guardiola to a rising star from their crosstown rivals.

Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the game’s finest tacticians, views Mainoo as one of England’s brightest prospects,” TEAMtalk recently revealed. “Manchester City are considering a shock move for the 20-year-old.”

Kobbie Mainoo made his breakthrough at United in early 2023 at just 17 years old. He quickly earned a prominent role under then-head coach Erik ten Hag, which eventually led to a call-up to the England national team. He debuted in March 2024 and was part of the squad at that summer’s European Championship.

However, the arrival of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United has drastically changed the outlook for the young midfielder. Since the coaching change, Mainoo’s minutes have decreased significantly. That drop in playing time has also affected his international standing — he hasn’t featured for the national team since Thomas Tuchel took over as head coach in January 2025.

Kobbie Mainoo reacts during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Grimsby Town and Manchester United.

What’s next for Mainoo?

Mainoo’s situation hasn’t gone unnoticed across the Premier League. Widely considered one of England’s most promising young players, the 20-year-old has attracted interest from multiple clubs — not just Manchester City.

Mainoo, who has struggled for consistent game time under Ruben Amorim, is also on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle United, setting the stage for a potential transfer battle,” TEAMtalk reports.

“Newcastle, under Eddie Howe’s leadership, are understood to be particularly keen on securing Mainoo’s signature,” the outlet adds. “However, Newcastle face stiff competition. Chelsea, whose recruitment policy prioritises young, high-potential players, have been tracking Mainoo for some time.”

How much is Kobbie Mainoo worth?

Mainoo’s lack of playing time under Amorim reportedly led him to request a transfer away from Manchester United this summer. However, club leadership turned down the request, viewing the 20-year-old midfielder as a valuable asset they are not prepared to part with at this time.

Since then, Mainoo’s situation has not changed. He has come off the bench in just two of Manchester United’s four Premier League matches in the 2025–26 season, totaling 73 minutes played. His only start came in the Carabao Cup — a match in which Manchester United suffered a shocking loss to Grimsby Town.

If things continue this way, speculation around Mainoo’s departure will likely return during the January transfer window. Still, any club hoping to land him will need to pay a hefty price. Reports suggest Manchester United would only consider letting him go for £70 million — roughly $95 million.

