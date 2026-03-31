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Argentina vs Zambia LIVE Updates: Minute by Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina hosts Zambia on Tuesday, March 31, in the national team’s final home match before the 2026 World Cup. Stay with us for every detail as we bring you live minute-by-minute coverage throughout the game!

Watch Argentina vs Zambia live on Fubo

The Albiceleste enters the match on the back of a 2-1 win over Mauritania last Friday, a result that raised eyebrows both among fans and within the squad itself. Star goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez spoke candidly about whether the team would be up to the challenge had they been required to face Spain in the since-cancelled Finalissima.

To address the recent dip in form, head coach Lionel Scaloni has made clear that the final World Cup roster cuts will be decided based on individual performances. One notable change from the Mauritania game is that Lionel Messi will be in the starting lineup from the opening whistle.

Zambia, meanwhile, enters Tuesday’s match playing their first friendly of the March international break. With just one win in their last 16 games, the African side will be looking to spring an upset against a home team that has shown its own share of vulnerabilities lately.

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Zambia's starting XI revealed!

Head coach Moses Sichone has confirmed the starting lineup to face Argentina: Willard Mwanza; Fredric Mwimanzi, Tinkler Sinkala, Dominic Chanda, Obinno Chisala; Wilson Chisala, David Simukonda; Given Kalusa, Albert Kangwanda, Fashion Sakala; Kingston Mutandwa.

Argentina's confirmed lineup!

Lionel Scaloni has confirmed the eleven players that'll be starting the game against Zambia (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada.

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Who is the referee for Argentina vs. Zambia?

The referee selected for Tuesday’s match between Argentina and Zambia is Alexis Herrera. The 36-year-old Venezuelan has only one antecedent of officiating the Albiceleste: a 1-0 win against Uruguay back in November 2021 for the 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Match officials:

Referee: Alexis Herrera
1st Assistant: Lubim Torralba
2nd Assistant: Alberto Ponte
Fourth Official: Leandro Rey Hilfer

Where are Argentina and Zambia playing?

Argentina will be returning to the same venue used for the game against Mauritania, with the clash against Zambia set to be held at Estadio Alberto J. Armando, better known as La Bombonera, in Buenos Aires. The stadium holds 57,200 spectators, and the larger Estadio Monumental, which seats more than 85,000, was unavailable due to AC/DC performing the final show of their Power Up Tour 2026 in Argentina on Tuesday night.

The venue has already drawn some scrutiny, from fans and players alike. "The field was not in good condition, and we couldn't really showcase our brand of football," Enzo Fernandez said after the Mauritania match, a game in which he had also issued a public apology to fans affected by his words.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Argentina and Zambia game will kickoff at 7:30 PM (ET).

You can watch the international friendly live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and ViX

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Argentina and Zambia clash for an international friendly in 2026

Welcome to our live blog of the friendly match between Argentina and Zambia at the Bombonera in Buenos Aires. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash and for minute-by-minute updates.

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