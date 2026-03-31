Argentina vs Zambia LIVE Updates: Minute by Minute Coverage of 2026 International Friendly

Argentina hosts Zambia on Tuesday, March 31, in the national team’s final home match before the 2026 World Cup. Stay with us for every detail as we bring you live minute-by-minute coverage throughout the game!

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The Albiceleste enters the match on the back of a 2-1 win over Mauritania last Friday, a result that raised eyebrows both among fans and within the squad itself. Star goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez spoke candidly about whether the team would be up to the challenge had they been required to face Spain in the since-cancelled Finalissima.

To address the recent dip in form, head coach Lionel Scaloni has made clear that the final World Cup roster cuts will be decided based on individual performances. One notable change from the Mauritania game is that Lionel Messi will be in the starting lineup from the opening whistle.

Zambia, meanwhile, enters Tuesday’s match playing their first friendly of the March international break. With just one win in their last 16 games, the African side will be looking to spring an upset against a home team that has shown its own share of vulnerabilities lately.