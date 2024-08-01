Girondins de Bordeaux has officially learned their fate following recent extreme financial difficulties. The historic French club has dealt with monetary issues for years now. Nevertheless, the situation ultimately reached a crisis in recent weeks. Following an extended period of financial woes, Bordeaux finally entered bankruptcy, effectively renouncing their status as a professional club. Bordeaux was relegated to the third tier of French soccer.

The former Ligue 1 team previously thought they found a savior in the Fenway Sports Group (FSG). The American firm, led by Liverpool owner John W. Henry, traveled to France in early July to discuss a potential takeover of Bordeaux. FSG representatives met with club officials, as well as the country’s soccer governing body.

Despite the talks, FSG eventually backed out of the deal “following extensive and constructive discussions with all stakeholders.” The Americans apparently believed that mounting debts and stadium issues were ultimately too concerning. As a direct result of FSG’s stance, Bordeaux was immediately sent down to the third tier of French soccer. This, however, would unfortunately not be the end of the story for the Girondins.

Governing body sends Bordeaux to fourth division

L’Equipe is now reporting that the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) has ordered Bordeaux down to the National 2. The division is currently the fourth tier in French soccer. The organization is essentially responsible for supervising the financial aspects of professional teams inside the country.

According to the news outlet, Bordeaux argued to remain in the third-tiered Championnat National during a recent hearing. Nonetheless, the DNCG rejected the claims and relegated the club once again. The Girondins most recently competed in Ligue 2 during the 2023/24 season. While they finished middle of the pack in the campaign, Bordeaux was previously relegated due to their aforementioned financial troubles.

The 2024/25 National 2 season will start on August 26th. Both semi-professional and amateur clubs play in the division. Reserve teams of top professional sides can also take part in the league as well. Bordeaux has not yet released an official statement regarding the most recent news. However, they did cancel their previously scheduled preseason fixtures for this summer.

Most Bordeaux players freed from contracts at club

With Bordeaux continuing to fall down the French soccer pyramid, drastic changes continue to wreak havoc on the club. Bordeaux released many of the top players within the squad. These players are now free to join any other team they choose.

However, the club made one significant player sale before moving down in the French pyramid. Georgia international Zuriko Davitashvili moved to Saint-Étienne in July for around $6.5 million. Nevertheless, this was the only deal to provide Bordeaux with additional funds. At least five other players have already joined other clubs on free transfers.

The latest move by a now former Bordeaux player was center forward Zan Vipotnik. Swansea City officially announced the incoming transfer on Thursday afternoon. The Slovenian striker will now feature for the Welsh side in the EFL Championship. In total, Bordeaux had 13 players worth at least $1 million on the roster during the 2023/24 season. They are now almost certain to play the upcoming season in National 2 with zero.

