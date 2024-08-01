In a surprising turn of events, former England manager Steve McClaren has been named head coach of the Jamaica national team. The 63-year-old has signed a two-year contract, taking up the position after leaving his role in Manchester United’s backroom staff. This appointment marks McClaren’s return to international soccer; with a clear goal set by the Jamaica Football Federation: to guide the Reggae Boyz to the 2026 World Cup.

Steve McClaren served as assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United before embarking on a successful managerial career. His illustrious career includes managing Middlesbrough to a League Cup victory in 2004 and reaching the UEFA Cup final in 2006. He also managed Derby County, Newcastle, and had two stints with Twente in the Netherlands.

After a brief and turbulent tenure as England manager, which ended with the team failing to qualify for Euro 2008, McClaren returned to club management. Most recently, he was part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching team at United, having rejoined the club in May 2022. Ten Hag praised McClaren as “an invaluable source of support and advice” and expressed optimism about his future endeavors.

What did Jamaica say?

Firstly, McClaren’s move to Jamaica comes at a crucial time for the national team. The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has high hopes for the Reggae Boyz. Jamaica aims to capitalize on the growing potential McClaren identified during his previous work with FIFA as a technical adviser. “I quickly came to realize the potential the country possessed”, the manager noted; expressing his excitement and pride in taking up the new role.

JFF president Michael Ricketts, emphasized the confidence placed in McClaren’s abilities. “We are truly elated to announce the appointment of Mr. McClaren as head coach of the Jamaica Reggae Boyz. We are confident we made the right decision and are looking forward to him guiding our nation towards the 2026 World Cup.”

The 63-year-old’s vision for Jamaica aligns with the federation’s long-term goals. He sees significant potential in the team. McClaren also believes that with continued hard work and development, a bright future lies ahead. His immediate task will be to prepare the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and other international fixtures.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, presents a monumental opportunity for Jamaica to showcase its talent on the global stage. McClaren’s extensive experience in international soccer, combined with his recent work in one of the Premier League’s top clubs, positions him well to lead the Reggae Boyz to new heights.

McClaren faces vast challenges in Jamaica

Despite the excitement surrounding his appointment, McClaren faces several challenges in Jamaica. Jamaica have not qualified for a World Cup since their debut in 1998. At the time, they went out in the group stage. Additionally, the team has been without a permanent manager since Heimir Hallgrímsson’s departure after a disappointing Copa América campaign.

McClaren’s immediate focus will be to instill confidence and also build a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level. His background in youth development and his tactical acumen will be also crucial in nurturing Jamaica’s talent pool and optimizing its performance in international competitions.

Dan Ashworth, Manchester United’s sports director, helped make the move go down without a hitch. He ensured McClaren’s exit from the club was hassle-free, The Mirror adds. McClaren expressed gratitude to the Manchester United community for their friendship, help, and support during his tenure. His departure marks another significant change in United’s coaching setup, following the exits of Mitchell van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy.

PHOTOS: IMAGO