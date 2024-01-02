Our Swansea City TV schedule has each match for one of Wales’ top clubs, so Swans fans never miss a game.

One of the biggest Welsh clubs, Swansea is one of only two clubs from the country to have played in the top flight of the English league system.

Swansea City TV Schedule

Swansea City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, January 06 10:00 AM ET Swansea City vs. Morecambe ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, January 20 07:30 AM ET Swansea City vs. Southampton ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1912

Stadium: Swansea.com Stadium

Manager: Alan Sheehan (Interim)

Best top-flight finish: 6th (1982)

FA Cup: Semi-finalists (1926, 1964)

Lower titles: Third Division (1925, 1949, 2008), Fourth Division (2000), League Cup (2013), EFL Trophy (1994, 2006), Welsh Cup (10 times), FAW Premier Cup (2005, 2006)

Where Can I Watch the Swansea City Match?

Select EFL Championship games stream live on ESPN+ in the US. Each week usually sees two to three games, sometimes more, live on the service. The FA Cup and League Cup can also be found on ESPN+.

SwansTV Live is offered to fans outside the UK, featuring the games not part of international broadcast agreements (that’s ESPN+ games in the US). Single-game, monthly, and season passes are available.

Watch Swansea City on ESPN+:

The USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo will televise Premier League games through 2028 – relevant if Swansea earns promotion. Peacock streams non-TV EPL games live.

Swansea City History

The club was founded as Swansea Town in 1912 and debuted in the Southern League. They won the Welsh Cup in their very first season.

Swansea joined the Football League, as members of the Third Division, in 1920, winning the league in 1925. They wouldn’t capture another division title again until 1949, once again as champions of the third tier.

In 1969, the club changed its name to Swansea City, reflecting Swansea’s new status as a city.

Swansea is notable for being one of the five major Welsh clubs that play within the English league system. The others are rivals Cardiff City, along with Newport County, Wrexham AFC, and Merthyr Town.

The Swans have won the Welsh Cup ten times, however since 2012, they and other clubs playing in English leagues are no longer admitted to the competition.

Swansea first played in the First Division in 1981/82, placing 6th in their debut year – still their highest league finish ever. They were relegated the following season and did not return to the top flight until 2011. This stay was longer, lasting seven seasons, until 2018. This era included a League Cup win in 2013, the club’s highest honor to date. The win earned them a place in the Europa League, making them the first Welsh team to earn a European place reserved for English teams.

The club’s home ground is what is currently known as Swansea.com Stadium. Opened in 2005, it is the third-largest stadium in Wales. It is also home to the Ospreys professional rugby club.

Photo: Imago