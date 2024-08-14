For viewers in the United States of America, France’s Ligue 1 has returned to beIN SPORTS just in time for the start of the 2024/25 season.

For the past three months, fans of Ligue 1 clubs were left in the dark, not knowing who would broadcast the league. Thankfully, per World Soccer Talk sources, a decision was reached late on Tuesday between the French soccer governing body Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and beIN SPORTS for the US broadcaster to continue broadcasting matches.

beIN SPORTS has added the full lineup of games to its Ligue 1 schedule for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

More details about beIN SPORTS’ agreement with LFP will be announced shortly. World Soccer Talk has reached out to LFP and beIN SPORTS for comment.

Ligue 1 beIN SPORTS deal is done, but what about the other international markets?

Coverage begins Friday with PSG’s away game at Le Havre, scheduled to start at 2:45 PM ET on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and streamed via Fubo and Fanatiz.

While today’s news is welcome, LFP has other headaches to address. Namely, LFP has lost its Ligue 1 TV broadcaster in the United Kingdom. There are also concerns about who will televise matches in Spain, Italy, the Middle East, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Between beIN Media Group and LFP Media, World Soccer Talk understands that announcements about international rights deals will be revealed in the coming days.

It all appears to be quite a scramble as the French league finds itself in a position where it’s trying to market a league without its major star, Kylian Mbappé, who has joined Real Madrid.

Photo: LFP Media.