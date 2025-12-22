Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami return date in 2026 revealed as rival releases tickets for South America tour friendly

Lionel Messi closed out the 2025 season by lifting the MLS Cup, delivering the most significant trophy in Inter Miami’s young history after a long and demanding campaign. While currently on vacation, the Argentine star’s return date has now been revealed, as one of Inter Miami’s South American tour opponents has released tickets for the upcoming friendly.

Inter Miami’s opening match of the MLS Is Back weekend is scheduled for February 21, when the Herons will visit Son Heung-min’s LAFC in a marquee matchup. Before that, Messi and company will embark on a South American preseason tour, with preparations set to begin through one of the newly announced fixtures.

On Monday, Alianza Lima announced a friendly against Inter Miami to be played in Peru at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium. Messi is set to return to the pitch in 2026 on Saturday, January 24, marking his first appearance of the year in the opening match of the club’s South American tour.

With kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. local time, Alianza Lima confirmed that 7,000 tickets have already been sold, with additional seats now available to the public. The stadium, which has a capacity of 33,938, is expected to host a strong crowd eager to see the reigning MLS Cup champions back in action.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami against Club Universitario at Estadio Monumental.

Inter Miami previously visited Peru in January 2025, when they faced Universitario during The Americas Preseason Tour on January 29. That match ended in a 0-0 draw before the Herons secured a 5-4 victory in a penalty shootout in a packed Lima’s Monumental Stadium, which held over 80,000 fans, significantly larger than the venue for the upcoming fixture.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Inter Miami’s first friendly took place on January 19, when they faced Liga MX powerhouse Club América in Las Vegas, again winning via penalty shootout. This time, Messi’s 2026 return will come on January 24, a few days later than the previous year after the postseason extended with the MLS Cup triumph.

What are Inter Miami’s 2026 preseason friendlies?

As they did last year to limit long-distance travel, Inter Miami will keep their preseason schedule within the region, opening the tour against Alianza Lima. The Peruvian club, however, will not be the only South American opponent on the itinerary.

Following the January 24 opener, Messi’s side will travel to Colombia to face Atlético Nacional de Medellín at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in front of more than 40,000 fans on Saturday, January 31. One week later, Inter Miami will meet Barcelona Sporting Club in Ecuador at Estadio Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, a venue with a capacity of nearly 60,000 spectators.

