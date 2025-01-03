Angel Di Maria has been at the center of swirling transfer speculation, with rumors suggesting he could reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Despite his age, the Argentine veteran, who continues to shine for Benfica, has become a coveted name in David Beckham and Jorge Mas’ ambitious plans to build an all-star team in Miami. However, as the MLS side looks to navigate Financial Fair Play regulations, the intrigue deepens over Di Maria’s next move.

Inter Miami is undergoing a transformative phase, aiming to assemble a ‘Galactico’ squad reminiscent of Real Madrid’s star-studded teams. The club has already parted ways with several players, including Leonardo Campana, CJ Dos Santos, and Diego Gomez, to clear wage bill space. High-value players such as Julian Gressel and Matias Rojas are also expected to leave soon, alongside others nearing the end of their contracts or loan deals.

The driving force behind these changes is the Herons’ ambitious plans for the 2025 season, which will see the team compete in prestigious tournaments like the FIFA Club World Cup and the CONCACAF Champions Cup. According to Diario AS, the club’s goal is clear: “Inter Miami wants to free up the wage bill and create space to sign some other top star players to form the ‘all-star super team’ project as ambitious as Mr. David Beckham and billionaire Jorge Mas.”

This strategy includes targeting global icons like Neymar and Angel Di Maria, both of whom are nearing the end of their contracts in June 2025. However, financial challenges have forced Miami to approach these potential signings cautiously.

While Inter Miami dreams of adding Di Maria to its ranks, the Argentine winger has been thriving at Benfica. Despite his advanced age, the ex-Argentina international remains a key figure for the Portuguese club, contributing 11 goals and six assists in 23 matches this season. His performances have not gone unnoticed, prompting Benfica to make a critical decision about his future.

Twist in the tale: Benfica’s renewal offer

In a move that could derail Inter Miami’s plans, Benfica has reportedly activated a one-year extension option in Di Maria’s contract. According to CNN Portugal, this decision reflects the club’s recognition of his significant contributions and enduring quality on the pitch. “The Portuguese capital club decided to activate the extension option. The veteran player’s contract will be extended for one year.”

This development is a blow to Inter Miami’s hopes of reuniting Messi with his former Argentina teammate. It underscores the difficulty of prying the veteran away from a club where he remains a critical asset.

Javier Mascherano’s side has not hidden its intentions to use Lionel Messi as a persuasive factor in luring Di Maria to the United States. The duo shares a storied history, including their triumph at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Diario AS highlighted Miami’s approach: “They will use Messi to convince their close friend Di Maria to come to the US. At Inter Miami, patience is not only a virtue but also a strategy.”