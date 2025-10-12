Trending topics:
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies opens up about ACL recovery struggle: ‘more difficult mentally than physically’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern München runs with the ball.
Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern München runs with the ball.

After months of speculation, Alphonso Davies put rumors to rest by renewing his contract with Bayern Munich until 2030, quashing talk of a move to Real Madrid. Despite maintaining stellar performances, the Canadian international faced a setback with an ACL injury in a CONCACAF Nations League match against the USMNT. Following a lengthy recovery, Davies finally opened up about his journey, sharing candid insights and teasing a hopeful return to the pitch.

The process is more difficult mentally than physically. The muscles will come back by themselves, but not knowing how long you’re out for or whether you can do certain things… Sometimes the body says: ‘I can’t take any more.’ Then you have to be mentally strong. That’s the only way to do it… The future looks good, the hardest part of the rehab is now over for me. I’m excited and looking forward to joining the team again,” Alphonso Davies said, via FC Bayern Media.

Alphonso Davies, just 24 years old, stands on the brink of a significant comeback following an ACL injury—a perilous setback for a player known for his speed. As he approaches the end of an eight-month recovery journey, optimism is high for a return to peak form. With November on the horizon, his much-anticipated return to the field seems imminent, highlighting the potential for a successful resurgence.

Despite Davies’ absence, Bayern Munich have started the season with impressive competitiveness, leading both the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Konrad Laimer has excelled on the left back, focusing more on reinforcing the midfield than sheer speed. This tactical shift has kept Bayern at the top, but Alphonso Davies’ potential return promises to deliver a substantial boost to their already formidable lineup.

Alphonso Davies celebrating a goal with his Bayern Munich teammates

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's first goal.

Not just Davies: Bayern Munich hit by injuries to two key players for the rest of the season

Despite Alphonso Davies’ significant absence, Bayern Munich face additional challenges with two key players sidelined for the rest of the season. Coach Vincent Kompany will navigate the final stretch without Josip Stanisic due to a knee injury and Jamal Musiala, who suffers from a peroneal fracture. These injuries are severe, and their return is not anticipated soon, potentially ruling them out for the entire season.

Bayern Munich executive director threatens to sue Canadian Federation after Alphonso Davies’ severe injury

In response to these setbacks, Kompany has adeptly restructured the lineup to maintain their competitive edge. Luis Diaz has taken over the left side, offensively, while Serge Gnabry or Harry Kane have filled in the attacking midfield position, compensating for Musiala’s absence. Even with a depleted roster, Bayern Munich have solidified their status as one of Europe’s top contenders, impressively maintaining an undefeated record this season.

