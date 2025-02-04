Xabi Alonso, who has rapidly developed in his managerial career, has been heavily linked with the possibility of replacing Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid’s head coach. However, a Bayer Leverkusen executive has expressed optimism about keeping the Spanish coach, potentially putting Real Madrid’s plans at risk.

With the highs and lows that Real Madrid has experienced this season, Ancelotti’s future at the club has been called into question. Amidst speculation, Alonso has emerged as a strong candidate for the job, thanks to his European experience and his bond with Real Madrid, which was forged during his time as a player at the club.

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes recently addressed the futures of both Alonso and star player Florian Wirtz, offering a pessimistic outlook for Real Madrid. “Yes, there is a possibility of keeping both at the club beyond the summer. Both have contracts and feel comfortable,” the executive told Sky Sports.

Alonso’s current contract with Bayer Leverkusen runs until June 2026, coinciding with the expiration of Ancelotti’s contract at Real Madrid. However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Alonso has made it clear that he will not seek the Madrid job unless Ancelotti departs on his own terms, stating that he will not push the Italian coach out.

On Real Madrid’s side, Ancelotti addressed the rumors during a press conference, reassuring the media that he has no intention of leaving the club anytime soon: “The club and I want to continue for as long as possible. If something strange happens, there may be changes, as usually happens in soccer. But for now, we are fine, with confidence between us—both me with the club and the club with me. But we don’t have our sights set on a year from now, but to have a good season.”

Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid rumors

Xabi Alonso reportedly turned down offers from Bayern Munich and Liverpool at the start of the season, choosing instead to remain at Bayer Leverkusen and honor his contract. When asked about the Real Madrid rumors ahead of a Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Alonso remained diplomatic and cautious.

“I can’t say anything. We’re in the middle of a season, and all clubs have big objectives. Atletico has them, Madrid too, and I’m focused on achieving them. The game is very important for both teams, and I’m focused on that. I haven’t prepared for it, it doesn’t bother me, and it doesn’t surprise me. I’m only thinking about Atletico; that’s what I’ve prepared for, and that’s enough,” the coach said about the possibility of coaching Real Madrid.