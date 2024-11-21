Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has expressed his continued bewilderment at not being awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2020. The award ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic, with Lionel Messi ultimately receiving the accolade in 2021.

In a recent interview with former England international Rio Ferdinand on his podcast, Lewandowski highlighted his record-breaking Bundesliga goal-scoring season in 2020-2021, characterizing 2020 and 2021 as his peak years as a professional.

Despite his exceptional performance, France Football’s decision to suspend the 2020 Ballon d’Or and award the 2021 prize to Messi remains a source of frustration for Lewandowski.

Lewandowski voiced his confusion about the decision to cancel the 2020 Ballon d’Or, asserting that leagues and the Champions League continued to operate during that time. He suggests that the decision might have been influenced by the business side of football, suggesting a potential conflict between sporting merit and commercial considerations.

He alluded to the complexities of the football world, likening it to politics, highlighting the intertwining of sporting achievements with business interests.

A retroactive award?

Ferdinand questioned whether Lewandowski would accept a retroactive Ballon d’Or award, four years later. Lewandowski confirmed that he would undoubtedly accept such an honor, emphasizing that his outstanding achievements during that period remain valid.

This persistent feeling of being overlooked reinforces the debate surrounding how such awards are allocated, and underscores the significance of individual performance within a wider context of sporting and commercial realities.

The 2020 Ballon d’Or controversy continues to fuel discussion, highlighting the subjective nature of these prestigious awards and the potential disconnect between individual merit and the final outcome.