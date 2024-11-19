Recent speculation surrounding Barcelona‘s need for a top striker to eventually replace Robert Lewandowski has been downplayed by reports in Sport. Despite Lewandowski turning 37 next season, the Polish striker intends to remain at the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

His current contract contains a clause triggering a fourth year based on playing 50% of Barcelona’s games this season—a target he’s expected to comfortably achieve. Furthermore, Lewandowski is reportedly keen to extend his stay at the club until 2027, even beyond his initial contract.

While the possibility of acquiring another top striker to complement or eventually replace Lewandowski has been discussed, Barcelona believes integrating two high-profile forwards would be logistically challenging.

The club acknowledges the difficulty of keeping both players happy and avoiding situations where one sits on the bench. Players like Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP have been mentioned but integrating him with Lewandowski would be difficult.

A strategic approach to future investment

Barcelona’s current strategy is to maximize Lewandowski’s continued impact. His impressive goal-scoring record this season (19 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances) makes this a viable short-term approach.

The club wants more time to strategically plan the significant financial investment required to sign another top-tier forward. While Erling Haaland remains a distant prospect, more attainable options like Gyokeres—although cost-effective—are not a certainty year on year. Other potential targets, such as Jonathan David, could represent a different strategic proposition altogether.

Despite Lewandowski’s present form and future ambitions, Sporting Director Deco reportedly continues to explore options to bolster the forward line. The club remains open to adding support for Lewandowski, indicating that a new striker could arrive in the future, but this will be a carefully considered decision based on long-term financial planning and the availability of the right player.