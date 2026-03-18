Barcelona’s Joan Laporta reveals details about Lionel Messi’s possible return: ‘The doors at Barca are always open to him’

Throughout the Barcelona‘s presidential election process, Joan Laporta faced constant attacks from candidates such as Xavier Vilajoana, Marc Ciria, and Victor Font regarding the handling of Lionel Messi’s departure. Despite this, the fans once again re-elected him to lead the sporting project. Following this, the elected president decided to reveal key details about Messi’s possible return to the Blaugranas, making it clear that there is a plan in place for it.

During the campaign process, Font accused Laporta of being responsible for Lionel Messi’s departure. He even urged the Argentine to speak out and reveal everything: “I hope he (Messi) tells the truth so that the socis don’t go to the polls misled by Laporta and blinded by the smoke screen of hope generated by Hansi Flick and the young players,” he said, as per ESPN. Despite this, the legend did not comment on the matter, and Joan already has a plan for his return.

“Leo will be linked to Barcelona in whatever way he wants to be… He deserves a tribute (match) and also a statue. That would be hugely significant. Only Ladislao Kubala and Johan Cruyff have statues at the stadium…The doors at Barça are always open to him, whenever he wishes, so that he can continue to strengthen and bring greatness to this institution,” Joan Laporta said, via TV3.

While Laporta has admitted that his relationship with Messi is quite strained, he does not seek to create a direct conflict with him. Instead, the president is aiming for the Argentine to reconnect with the team, as he has not set foot in the stadium in front of cameras since August 8, 2021, when he held his farewell press conference. He not only wants a tribute to be made, but also envisions Messi taking an active role within the club.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

Messi eyes Barca return, but Laporta re-election may block it

After his departure in August 2021, Lionel Messi has only returned to the Spotify Camp Nou stadium once, in November 2025. Far from being a large-scale event, the Argentine did so at night, without the presence of the board of directors or club members. While he appears to be upset with Joan Laporta over his handling of his departure, he has expressed his deep desire to return to the stadium and to Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Hansi Flick breaks silence on Barcelona tenure, revealing a made-up decision on his professional future

“I imagined myself, as I said, playing my entire career in Europe, at Barcelona, and then, yes, coming here like I did (Inter Miami)… I really want to go back there; we miss Barcelona a lot—my kids constantly, and my wife—we always talk about things from Barcelona, the idea of living there again. We have our house, everything, so that’s what we want. I’m really eager to return to the stadium once it’s finished,” Lionel Messi said, via Diario Sport.

With construction on the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium set to be completed in 2027, Messi could make his return to the venue under Laporta’s leadership. However, the president does not have the best relationship with the Argentine, as reports suggest the legend felt betrayed when he left. If they fail to resolve their differences, Joan’s presence could keep Lionel away until 2031—a scenario the board of directors seeks to avoid, opening the door for him.