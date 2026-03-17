Hansi Flick breaks silence on Barcelona tenure, revealing a made-up decision on his professional future

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Hansi Flick’s future at FC Barcelona had been put into doubt. Amid the electoral uncertainty, the German’s continuity depended on whether Joan Laporta would be re-elected. After the president’s re-election, fans were pushing for clarity regarding the head coach’s future. Because of this, Flick has not only decided to break his silence about his contract renewal, but also about his professional retirement.

In the press conference ahead of the match against Newcastle United, Hansi Flick broke his silence about his future at FC Barcelona: “I think it is not the moment to talk about my renewal now. There is an important match for the club and for our future. I am very happy here, but I have to speak with my family. There is time to talk about all of this.”

Even though Flick decided not to reveal details about his extended tenure with the Spanish side, the German may have defined his future. “We will announce the renewal for Flick soon, it will be for one more season — until 2028… Hansi has already agreed, he’s very happy here,” president Joan Laporta said, via RAC1. With his continued presence secured, the Culers can breathe calmly, knowing their head coach has elevated them into one of the best teams in the world.

Flick opens up on his retirement

Not only Hansi has decided to extend his contract with Barcelona, but has also made an important confession on his professional retirement. “I think it’s clear that I like working here, but I also value my independence. I have a great family and a lot of support. This is soccer, and I try to give my best to the team… but we will see. There is time. I am not thinking about going anywhere else. This will be my last job, and that makes me happy,” he said at the press conference.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick speaking to Lamine Yamal.

While Hansi Flick has become a legend with Germany and Bayern Munich, he has found his best spot in Barcelona. Having secured this role as his last job before retirement, he has gained a special place with the Culers. Nonetheless, he still holds a main task: Winning a Champions League title for the Spanish side. Moreover, he seeks to plant the seeds for a sustainable future project, including the development of several young players.

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Flick emerges as a transformative figure in Barcelona

After the departure of Xavi Hernández, FC Barcelona’s situation was quite negative, as they were unable to impose a dominant style of play and their competitiveness in the UEFA Champions League was very low. However, Hansi Flick’s arrival completely changed the team’s reality. He not only restored competitiveness, but also improved the players physically, taking the team back to competing for all titles again.

To elevate the overall performance of the Blaugranas, the German coach has focused on recovering the best version of Raphinha, who has even become a candidate for the Ballon d’Or. Alongside this, he has developed Pedri into the team’s most important player both creatively and defensively. While they still have defensive issues, the emergence of Gerard Martín and Eric García has been key in seeking defensive consistency, despite the ups and downs.

Although Flick has not yet won the Champions League, he is already a highly appreciated figure in Barcelona. After several years of poor results, the German has elevated the team back into a powerhouse—something neither Ronald Koeman nor Xavi Hernández managed during their spells. In addition, he has trusted young talents like Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart, aiming to build a promising long-term project.

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