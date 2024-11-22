As Barcelona prepare to face Celta Vigo in a challenging La Liga clash, all eyes are on Hansi Flick‘s strategy to cope with key absences. The Catalan giants, who currently lead the league standings, face an uphill battle at the Balaidos, a venue where they have struggled in recent years. Yet, the team’s resilience will be tested further as they head into the game without one of their most influential players.

Barcelona’s season has been exceptional so far, with the team sitting six points clear of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. However, recent history suggests that Balaidos has not been kind to them; the Blaugrana have won just one of their last three visits to Celta’s home ground. Adding to the difficulty, their opponents come into the fixture on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak, currently holding 11th place in the standings.

The stakes are high for Hansi Flick’s side. A loss to Real Sociedad in their previous league game marked the end of their impressive seven-match winning streak in all competitions. Now, with resources stretched, the Catalans must find a way to reignite their momentum.

Yamal’s absence looms large

Barcelona’s efforts are further complicated by the absence of Lamine Yamal, who is sidelined with an ankle sprain. The 17-year-old sensation has been pivotal for the Catalans, contributing five goals and seven assists in La Liga this season. In fact, the team’s only two league defeats this term—against Real Sociedad and Osasuna—came in matches the Spaniard did not start.

Speaking about the teenager, Hansi Flick acknowledged the challenge it presents: “He’s an important player for us, but we have to adapt. There are other players. Lamine can’t play tomorrow, we’ll see when he can return.”

Flick also dismissed claims that the team’s poor showing against Real Sociedad was solely due to Yamal’s absence: “Against Real Sociedad, we didn’t play well. It had nothing to do with Lamine’s absence.” The teenager’s injury is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks, with the Blaugrana hoping to have him back for their clash against Las Palmas on November 30.

Araujo set to return to training

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Barcelona’s attack, Flick delivered a positive update on another critical player: Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender, who has been sidelined due to injury, is close to making a comeback. Flick confirmed: “Araujo could return to group training on Sunday.”

This news provides a significant boost for the Blaugrana, particularly as Araujo’s defensive solidity will be crucial in upcoming fixtures. His return, along with Andreas Christensen’s recovery, could restore stability to the Catalans’ backline.

Navigating thin squad

In addition to Yamal, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are also unavailable, leaving Flick with limited attacking options. While Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are expected to lead the line, the third spot in the front three remains uncertain. Fermin Lopez, who started against Real Sociedad, struggled to make an impact and may see his position reassigned.