Inter Miami‘s ambitious pursuit of MLS Cup glory continues with head coach Javier Mascherano reportedly eyeing a move for Boca Juniors‘ young midfielder, Milton Delgado. According to reports from El Crack Deportivo, Mascherano is keen to reunite with his fellow Argentinean, Lionel Messi, by bringing Delgado to the Chase Stadium.

The 19-year-old Delgado, a product of Boca Juniors’ youth system, has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn’t yet secured a consistent starting role in the senior team. His aggressive midfield style has caught Mascherano’s eye, making him a potential addition to the Inter Miami squad.

In his short time with Boca Juniors, Delgado has managed just 17 appearances. This limited playing time suggests a potential eagerness to find a club where he can earn more regular minutes.

Inter Miami enjoyed a successful 2024 season, claiming the Supporters’ Shield with Messi leading the charge. However, their MLS Cup aspirations ended prematurely at the first hurdle.

Determined to build a squad capable of a deeper playoff run, the Herons have already made several significant additions to their roster. Mascherano clearly sees Delgado as the next vital piece of the puzzle in his quest for MLS Cup glory.

A risky move for a youngster?

While a move to Inter Miami offers Delgado the opportunity to play alongside Messi and potentially gain more regular playing time, it also presents some challenges. The Herons already possess a strong midfield core, including established players and promising young talents.

Benjamin Cremaschi, Federico Redondo, and breakthrough star Yannick Bright are already competing for midfield spots, potentially making it difficult for Delgado to earn consistent minutes. A move to Inter Miami could be a gamble for the young Argentinean.

The potential transfer of Delgado to Inter Miami is far from certain. Further negotiations and discussions need to occur before any official announcement can be made. However, it’s clear that Mascherano is looking for reinforcement in the midfield. Whether Delgado is the key addition to cement Inter Miami’s status as MLS Cup contenders remains to be seen.

His potential and aggressive playing style are undeniably attractive, but the stiff competition at Inter Miami could prove to be a significant obstacle in his path to regular playing time. Only time will tell if this move is the right one for both the player and the club.