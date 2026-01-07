Trending topics:
Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona vs. Athletic Club LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Nico Williams of Athletic Club.
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Nico Williams of Athletic Club.

FC Barcelona and Athletic Club are set to clash in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinal on Wednesday, January 7, at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Stay with us so you don’t miss a single moment, with minute-by-minute live coverage throughout the match.

Barcelona enter the match in excellent form, sitting atop La Liga and riding an eight-game winning streak, their longest of the 2025–26 season. With Lamine Yamal expected to be available after missing Tuesday’s training session, the Blaugrana are aiming to take the first step toward repeating last season’s domestic treble, starting with the Spanish Super Cup.

Athletic Club, meanwhile, have struggled to recapture last season’s form, with multiple players sidelined early in the campaign due to injury. Currently eighth in La Liga and 28th in the Champions League standings (outside the playoff positions) the Bilbao side will be looking to spark a turnaround against one of Europe’s most in-form teams.

FC Barcelona and Athletic Club clashing for the Spanish Super Cup semifinals

Welcome to our live blog for the match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club for the first semifinal of the 2026 Spanish Super Cup. Stay tuned for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

