Lamine Yamal loses FC Barcelona star teammate a day prior to Spanish Super Cup semifinals

Lamine Yamal’s FC Barcelona will have a chance to claim the first trophy of the 2025–26 season, but first must get past the Spanish Super Cup semifinals against Athletic Bilbao. Less than 24 hours before the clash in Saudi Arabia, the Blaugrana confirmed that one of the team’s stars will miss the competition.

One of the names that initially raised concern was Yamal, who was absent from Tuesday’s training session with the rest of the squad. Reports indicated the teenager had been dealing with a stomach virus, but that issue is not expected to prevent him from featuring against Bilbao—unlike another key player who has now been ruled out.

FC Barcelona announced Tuesday evening that Marc-André ter Stegen has left the squad in Saudi Arabia and returned to Spain to undergo medical tests. While the club has not issued a formal injury diagnosis, discomfort during the team’s most recent training session has emerged as the leading explanation.

The club’s statement released on social media read: “Ter Stegen leaves the Barça squad’s training camp in Saudi Arabia to return to Barcelona for medical tests. Diego Kochen, the reserve team goalkeeper, will join the group tomorrow.“

Marc Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League.

The German goalkeeper, who has worn the captain’s armband in recent seasons, recently returned to action in the Copa del Rey following surgeries on his ACL and, more recently, his back. Head coach Hansi Flick had already indicated that Joan García would start in goal, but Ter Stegen, eager to reclaim his place, has now suffered another significant setback.

Ter Stegen and a departure left in the air

A torn patellar tendon sidelined Ter Stegen for much of the 2024-25 season, and a back issue at the start of the current campaign again delayed his return. Under those circumstances, Barcelona reshaped their goalkeeping hierarchy, with Joan García emerging as the starter and Wojciech Szczęsny also available, leaving the German international in a precarious position.

In search of regular first-team minutes to reestablish himself and strengthen his case for a call-up to Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, speculation has grown around a possible move to Girona. Even Girona head coach Míchel Sánchez addressed the idea publicly, saying: “I’d love to have Ter Stegen with us. He is a top player. Everyone would like to have a goalkeeper like Ter Stegen.“

The medical tests scheduled in Barcelona will be crucial in determining the severity of Ter Stegen’s condition, if there is an injury at all, given the ambiguity of the club’s statement. Still, if the recovery timeline proves longer than expected, it could further complicate his situation and cast doubt over any potential departure from the club.

