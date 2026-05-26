Cristiano Ronaldo likely has one last chance to achieve five World Cup records

Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up to lead Portugal in their high-stakes pursuit of a first-ever World Cup title after manager Roberto Martinez officially included the superstar forward in his final 26-man roster. Beyond the collective ultimate objective, the tournament in North America offers the Portuguese icon what will likely be his final opportunity to rewrite soccer history by chasing five monumental individual records.

Ronaldo will secure the first milestone the moment he steps onto the pitch. By making a single appearance, he will become the first player in soccer history to feature in six different World Cup editions, building on his previous campaigns in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), Russia (2018), and Qatar (2022).

However, he likely won’t hold this distinction alone. International rivals Lionel Messi and Guillermo Ochoa enter the tournament with the exact same opportunity, having matched Ronaldo’s appearances across those same five historical editions.

In pushing to lead his country to international glory, Ronaldo could also establish a record that may never be broken. If Portugal secure their first-ever star, Cristiano would become the oldest player to ever win a World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Portugal. (Getty Images)

He would surpass the iconic benchmark held by Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff, who was 40 years and 133 days old when he lifted the trophy in 1982. Ronaldo will be 41 years old by the time the 2026 final kicks off.

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Ronaldo aims for scoring records

While the Al Nassr forward sits too far back to challenge the all-time tournament scoring record—where Germany’s Miroslav Klose sits at the summit with 16 goals compared to Ronaldo’s eight—the Portuguese marksman still has an impressive individual scoring milestone in his sights.

To date, Ronaldo stands as the only player in history to score at least one goal in five different World Cup tournaments. That exclusive record is currently under direct threat from Messi, who could equal the feat by finding the back of the net in North America. However, a single goal from Ronaldo would instantly elevate him into a stratosphere of his own as the only player to score in six consecutive editions.

The legendary forward could also cement his status as Portugal’s ultimate international icon. A single goal during the tournament would allow Ronaldo to equal the long-standing benchmark set by the legendary Eusebio, who scored nine goals to establish himself as the highest World Cup goal scorer in Portugal’s history.

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Ronaldo battling Messi for one final mark

The final milestone within Cristiano’s reach currently belongs to Messi. While the Portuguese icon has logged 22 World Cup appearances over his historic career, the Argentine playmaker sits atop the all-time category with 26 matches played. Messi’s record is locked in to increase to 29 matches before the knockout rounds, while Ronaldo’s tally is projected to reach 25.

This head-start makes the all-time appearance record an incredibly steep mountain for the Portuguese forward to climb, as overtaking Messi would require an elite tournament run from Portugal coupled with an unprecedentedly early exit for the defending champions.