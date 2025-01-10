Paris Saint-Germain, once a dominant force in European soccer, now finds itself struggling to secure a spot in the next phase of the UEFA Champions League. In an effort to reverse their fortunes, the French club is reportedly willing to part ways with a former Real Madrid star, paving the way for the $80M signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Luis Enrique, in his debut season as PSG’s head coach, has faced significant challenges, including the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid after a prolonged contract standoff. With no clear superstar to lead the team, Enrique is looking to create room for the Napoli winger, a player seen as a potential game-changer.

According to French publication L’Equipe, PSG is open to offloading Spanish forward Marco Asensio during the January transfer window. The former Real Madrid player started regularly in the early part of the season but has struggled to replicate the form that once made him one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

During his time with Los Blancos, Asensio was pivotal in major moments, contributing to three Champions League titles and scoring in crucial finals. However, a series of injuries disrupted his trajectory, leading to a decline in form. He left Madrid as a free agent in June 2023, but his stint in Paris has yet to reignite his career.

Kvaratskhelia emerges as a key target for top European clubs

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become one of the most sought-after players in the January transfer window. The Georgian winger has reportedly rejected multiple contract renewal offers from Napoli, drawing significant interest from clubs like PSG and Liverpool.

Currently, PSG appears to be leading the race. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported direct negotiations between PSG and Napoli, with the Italian side demanding a fee in the region of $80M. Kvaratskhelia is said to be eager to make the move, as PSG’s offer is four times his current salary.

Liverpool, however, seems reluctant to match the financial terms. When asked about the speculation, Liverpool manager Arne Slot downplayed the rumors: “What I make of that is that it’s January… 99 times out of 100, it becomes clear almost all these stories are not true. The rumors keep going.”

Despite Napoli being in a Serie A title race under head coach Antonio Conte, Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, has reiterated the player’s desire to leave. With his contract running until June 2027, Napoli faces a dilemma reminiscent of the Victor Osimhen saga, where they eventually loaned out their star striker to manage a similar situation.