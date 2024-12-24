Amid an epidemic of injuries and inconsistent performances, Carlo Ancelotti has managed to stabilize Real Madrid. The team now sits second in La Liga and recently defeated Serie A leaders Atalanta, solidifying their position in the UEFA Champions League. However, a new issue has emerged: reports suggest that Real Madrid players are increasingly frustrated with frequent late kickoffs.

Proper sleep is crucial for recovery after intense matches and training. However, experts note that high-level competition leaves players physically and mentally overstimulated, making it difficult to achieve quality rest. This challenge is amplified for Real Madrid, as their late-night schedules often result in players returning home in the early hours of the morning.

Spanish outlet AS shared insights from within the club about the growing frustration. “We are tired of every time we play an away match outside Madrid, we don’t get home until 3:00am… if we’re lucky. And the next day, it’s back to training! If it’s already hard to rest with so many matches, imagine dealing with these schedules,” said sources within the team. “It’s reached a point where we’ve normalized it, but it’s not normal.”

Data from AS illustrates the issue clearly: 11 of Real Madrid’s 13 away games this season have kicked off at 9:00 p.m. or later (Spanish time). The exceptions were an 8:00 p.m. kickoff against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup and a 6:30 p.m. start against Leganes in La Liga. This consistent scheduling trend is impacting the team’s ability to recover and perform optimally.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses the ‘very demanding’ schedule

Carlo Ancelotti has been vocal about the challenges posed by Real Madrid’s packed schedule, which is exacerbating the team’s injury crisis. After Kylian Mbappe sustained an injury during the late-night away game against Atalanta (played at 9pm), the coach expressed his frustration with the situation.

“We don’t know what’s happening. The schedule is very demanding, and having a very limited squad doesn’t allow us to rotate the players. We have to endure this moment, and there’s nothing else we can do,” said Ancelotti in the post-match press conference.

While neither the players nor the coach have publicly criticized the late kickoffs directly, internal reports suggest that adjustments are already being made. According to AS, the situation has prompted Ancelotti to ease up on post-match training sessions when games are played at night, highlighting the toll that the current schedule is taking on the squad.