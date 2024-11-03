Lamine Yamal has emerged as a key player for both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, sparking excitement among fans who already envision him as a future legend. With his impressive dribbling skills and a remarkable left foot at such a young age, daily comparisons to Lionel Messi abound. However, one Barcelona star has a different perspective, suggesting Yamal’s style is more akin to Neymar than Messi.

Raphinha, one of the world’s most dangerous wingers this season alongside Yamal, has experience playing with Neymar for Brazil. He’s seen firsthand the unique qualities both Neymar and the Barcelona prodigy bring to the pitch. In an interview with Spanish outlet El País, Raphinha explained why he sees more of Neymar in Yamal than Messi.

“I see him more similar to Neymar. The dribbling, how quickly he thinks to get past defenders. Just when you think you can take the ball from him, he does something you’ve never seen in your life,” said Raphinha about Yamal on talks with Spanish outlet El Pais.

Raphinha also emphasized that decision-making is what sets elite players apart: “The most important thing is to know what you’re going to do before the ball reaches you. To have the entire field mapped out. You have to take your eyes off the ball to see everything happening around you. People who can do that are geniuses.”

While Raphinha believes Yamal is following more in Neymar’s stylistic footsteps, he still sees Messi as a class apart, highlighting Messi’s unique playmaking ability beyond his dribbling. “Messi is from another world. Inexplicable,” he added, underscoring the Argentine legend’s singular talent.

Barcelona sets offensive record under Flick’s leadership

With Hansi Flick now managing Barcelona, both Yamal and Raphinha are pivotal in the team’s offensive success this season. The 17-year-old star has contributed significantly, with 6 goals and 8 assists in just 15 games. Meanwhile, Raphinha has recorded 11 goals and 9 assists across 15 appearances.

Following Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Espanyol on Matchday 12 of the 2024-25 La Liga season, the team reached a new milestone not even Messi-era Barca achieved. Flick’s Barcelona has scored 40 goals in just 12 La Liga games, marking their most prolific start since the 1950-51 season, when they netted 42 goals in the same span.