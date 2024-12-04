Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has urged the club to finalize contract extensions with star players Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three players are entering the final six months of their current deals, creating uncertainty surrounding their futures.

Of the three, Salah has been the most vocal, publicly expressing his “disappointment” at the lack of a contract offer. Mac Allister, speaking to ESPN, highlighted Salah’s work ethic and importance to the team: “I think that shows a little bit who Mo is, his mentality. When you see him every day, he’s someone who works very hard, who is tireless.”

“He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave. Always ready for whatever may come. He brings that to the pitch, and he always helps us in decisive moments. When big players step up, he’s there. That makes us all happy. Obviously, we want to share many years with him, but it’s a private decision. The club has to make a decision, and we can’t get involved. Hopefully, they can reach an agreement because we want him, Virgil, and Trent to continue with us. Hopefully, that’s the case.”

Transfer speculation

Salah has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, although the club’s president recently denied any ongoing negotiations. Trent Alexander-Arnold has attracted interest from Real Madrid, but reports suggest they’ve decided against a January bid, preferring to wait for a potential free transfer in the summer.

There is more optimism regarding Virgil van Dijk’s situation, although the player has consistently declined to discuss his future, even when questioned about a possible move to Real Madrid.

Mac Allister stressed the importance of retaining these key players for the club’s continued success: “Hopefully, they can reach an agreement because we want him, Virgil, and Trent to continue with us.” The club’s ability to retain this trio will be critical for the ongoing success of the Liverpool team.

With the January transfer window approaching, the situation surrounding Salah, van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold is creating considerable uncertainty. Mac Allister’s comments underscore the significance of securing their futures at Anfield for maintaining Liverpool’s competitiveness. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the outcome of these contract negotiations.