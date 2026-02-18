Trending topics:
Lionel Messi seen as key to Erling Haaland’s transfer to Barcelona, says presidential candidate

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.
© David Ramos/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

Lionel Messi has been one of the most frequently mentioned names throughout Barcelona’s presidential campaign. All candidates have addressed his situation, offering different views on the role he could play at the club moving forward. In this case, the Argentine forward was brought up in relation to the possible signing of Erling Haaland.

In the coming days we will explain the proposal we have been working on for years to reconcile with Messi,” Marc Ciria said this week in an interview with Cadena SER. “We know that Messi’s future is linked to Barcelona. He wants to heal the emotional wound with the club and become a strategic partner.”

Those comments are consistent with what the candidate has said in recent months. Barcelona not only remain indebted to Messi after the turbulent circumstances of his 2021 departure, but they also view him as essential in building the club’s sporting structure for the years ahead.

That includes the transfer strategy. When asked about the possible signing of elite stars, including Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Ciria was clear: “To sign Haaland, we must bring Messi back as a strategic partner.”

Lionel Messi played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021.

How Messi would help facilitate Haaland’s signing, according to Ciria

Marc Ciria’s recent statements make clear his belief that repairing the relationship with Lionel Messi is essential to planning Barcelona’s sporting future. The presidential candidate has expanded on that logic in the past.

“Messi’s return would generate 200 million euros,” Ciria said in a December interview, pointing specifically to the Argentine forward’s commercial value. “The increase in revenue that this deal would provide is essential. An agreement with Messi is almost vital for Barca.”

Based on those remarks, Ciria’s plan envisions Lionel Messi’s return generating significant revenue that would allow Barcelona to navigate the financial struggles of recent years. In turn, the Spanish club would be in a position to seriously negotiate the signing of top-tier stars such as Erling Haaland — a move that currently appears financially out of reach.

Ciria doubles down on Messi’s return to Barcelona

Alongside those interview remarks, Marc Ciria this week presented an action plan that includes diagnoses and proposed solutions to Barcelona’s current challenges. Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi played a central role.

“We are very aware of what moves the hearts of the fans. And Messi still makes them beat,” the candidate said. “Leo has never fully left, and that’s why we want him to return with everything he represents. We have a plan.” Those words were accompanied by a mural in Barcelona depicting Messi holding the No. 10 jersey alongside the message: “Looking forward to seeing you again.”

