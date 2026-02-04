Trending topics:
Former Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo teammate chooses the best of the two: ‘Without a doubt’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
There is no doubt that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the biggest stars of this century’s soccer, and they hold a prominent place in the history of the sport. Both have left their mark on fans’ imaginations, who constantly debate who is the better player.

Ezequiel Garay has the rare distinction of having played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo. He played with Leo for years on the Argentina national team, and the two were finalists in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where they lost the title match to Germany. He also played alongside CR7 at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2011.

In a recent interview with DAZN, Garay was asked whether he considered Ronaldo the best player he had played with in his career. “No,” the former defender answered honestly. “He’s number two. Number one is Leo, and Cristiano is number two, without a doubt.”

Digging deeper into the comparison between the two superstars, Garay was clear in highlighting Messi in particular. “They are two very different players, but the one who has surprised me the most is Leo. I’ve been fortunate to play with both, and Leo is something else,” said the former center-back, who, like Messi, was born in Rosario and began his career at Newell’s Old Boys.

Former Argentina player Ezequiel Garay.

Former Argentina player Ezequiel Garay.

Garay highlights a key trait of Cristiano Ronaldo

Even though he chose Lionel Messi as the best player he played with, Ezequiel Garay did not hold back praise for Cristiano Ronaldo. He specifically highlighted a characteristic of the Portuguese forward that stood out during their years together at Real Madrid.

Argentina FA confirms U.S. base for Lionel Messi’s national team at 2026 World Cup

see also

Argentina FA confirms U.S. base for Lionel Messi’s national team at 2026 World Cup

“It’s true what Carlos Tevez always says,” Garay explained during the same interview, citing another Argentine who played with Ronaldo. He’s the first to arrive at six in the morning and the last to leave. He does his routine, his training, his physiotherapy. Everything to always be in the best condition.”

Which players have been teammates of both Messi and Ronaldo?

Ezequiel Garay belongs to a select group of players who have had the fortune of being teammates with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That list also includes other former Argentine Real Madrid players, such as Fernando Gago, Gonzalo Higuain, and Angel Di Maria.

The same logic works in reverse: Portuguese players who played with Messi at Barcelona and with CR7 on the national team. Examples include Deco, Nelson Semedo, and Andre Gomes.

Additionally, during Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United, he was teammates with Argentine players Gabriel Heinze and Carlos Tevez, as well as Gerard Pique, who later returned to Barcelona and won multiple titles with Messi. Other examples include Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic, and Henrik Larsson.

