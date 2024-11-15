Rodri, one of the world’s premier midfielders, is reportedly considering leaving Manchester City for a new challenge. After more than five successful years at the Etihad Stadium, the Spanish international has reportedly hinted at a possible transfer next summer, sparking a wave of speculation. Though he remains committed to the reigning Champions League winners for now, the latest rumors coming from Spain suggest a growing desire to return to his home country.

He had previously publicly expressed how much he misses his own country and his desire to go back there at some point, ideally as soon as possible. This revelation has placed two of La Liga’s biggest clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid, on high alert, both eager to secure his services should he choose to leave Manchester.

His time at Manchester City has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, the midfielder has played a pivotal role in City’s domestic dominance and European success, culminating in a historic treble last season. Having won every possible title under Pep Guardiola, Rodri might feel that he has accomplished all he can in Manchester.

Additionally, several external factors seem to be influencing his decision-making. Guardiola’s contract is set to expire next June, and his potential departure could leave a void at City that the midfielder might be unwilling to endure. Furthermore, the ongoing investigations and possible sanctions facing the club may prompt high-profile players, including Rodri, to reassess their futures. At 28, the Spaniard remains in his prime and is fully aware that this may be his last chance to take on a new challenge at the peak of his powers.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Clear preference emerges

Speculation surrounding Rodri’s potential destination has narrowed down to La Liga’s two most storied clubs: Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both clubs have reportedly added his name to their wish lists, ready to pounce if the midfielder signals his availability.

However, the Madrid-born Rodri appears to have made up his mind. While his ties to Real Madrid’s city might suggest a natural fit at the Santiago Bernabeu, his heart seems set on Camp Nou. As per Spanish newspaper El Nacional, La Roja star feels his playing style aligns better with Barcelona’s philosophy and that the project under their new manager, Hansi Flick, is more appealing.

Speaking about Barca’s recent resurgence, Rodri praised the Catalan giants this week, saying, “We have all been surprised by the level of Barcelona. For the number of players they have in the Spain National Team, I’m glad“. He also highlighted their future potential and the influence of their new coach, noting, “They look like a team that is growing. My idol has always been Sergio Busquets“. His affection for the Catalan club has become increasingly evident, with many interpreting his public comments as a nod toward a potential move.

Another critical reason for Rodri’s reported preference is his past association with Atlético Madrid. Joining Real Madrid could feel like a betrayal to the Rojiblancos, where he developed into a world-class player. By choosing the Blaugrana, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner would avoid jeopardizing his relationship with Atleti fans while embracing a club he has openly admired.

What does future hold for Rodri after injury return?

Rodri’s situation at Manchester City will likely remain stable for the current season as he recovers from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. However, with the summer transfer window still months away, speculation about his next move is only intensifying.

For now, Rodri holds all the cards. Should he decide to leave Manchester City, Barcelona appears to be his top choice. His return to La Liga would not only be a significant boost for the Spanish league but also a homecoming for a player who has long desired to reconnect with his roots.