Pep Guardiola is navigating one of the toughest periods in his tenure as Manchester City manager since arriving in 2016. Amid a streak of consecutive losses, an early Carabao Cup exit, and challenges in securing a Champions League top-eight spot, club legend Sergio Aguero has voiced his optimism and support for Guardiola as the Citizens aim to turn their season around.

Guardiola and Aguero forged a successful partnership when the Spanish manager arrived for the 2016-17 season, helping City reach unprecedented heights. Aguero, City’s all-time leading scorer, thrived under Guardiola, breaking numerous records, including the most hat-tricks in Premier League history and scoring over 100 points in a single season with the team. When asked about City’s prospects for the remainder of the season, Aguero made his stance clear.

“I think Manchester City are favorites to win everything, including the league, the (FA) Cup, the Club World Cup, and the Champions (League). Whatever City has to play for, they’ll be the firm favorites, but I think it all depends on the mentality they have because it’s not easy to always be the favorites,” Aguero said in an interview with Sky Sports.

The Argentine icon also praised Guardiola’s leadership during a time of injury setbacks and inconsistent performances: “I think City are where they are because Guardiola knows very well how to keep that mentality. For me, he’s the key man for the club so that the players have the same winning mentality.”

Despite suffering the worst losing streak of his managerial career, Aguero remains confident in Guardiola’s ability to steer the team back on track. With City currently sitting two points outside the Champions League direct qualification spots and trailing Liverpool by five points in the Premier League table, their next challenge will be against Tottenham Hotspur on November 23—a critical opportunity to reignite their season.

Aguero’s perspective on the FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has faced significant scrutiny in recent months, with speculation that some teams might boycott the competition. However, while concerns over player burnout and a packed calendar have been raised, Aguero expressed a contrasting viewpoint.

“Well, I believe that it won’t be a problem for the players, as they’re used to competing in FIFA World Cups, (CONMEBOL) Copa America, (UEFA) EURO, CONCACAF (Gold Cup), whatever it may be. They are prepared and they are used to pre-seasons, is, in that sense of being locked together for a month, we have done it since we were eight years old.

“So that won’t be an issue, but the mentality is different, it changes as playing for your country is one thing, but playing for your club is different. This is something new, similar to representing your country in a FIFA World Cup. So, it’s something new that every player will want to win, that’s evident, but I think that it’s something new that they will focus on becoming the first team to win this tournament,” Aguero said to Sky Sports.