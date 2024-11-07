As transfer talks pick up pace, Liverpool is reportedly making significant strides to bring Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni to Anfield. The French midfielder, valued at €60 million by Real, has become a top target for Liverpool, who have kept a close eye on Tchouameni since he first emerged as a promising young talent. With Real Madrid considering a move for Manchester City’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, the possibility of Tchouameni’s exit could open the door for Liverpool to finally seal the deal.

Liverpool’s pursuit of the Frenchman has been ongoing for several years, starting with the club’s initial interest prior to his transfer from Monaco to Real Madrid in 2022. At that time, the Reds had reportedly agreed on personal terms with the 24-year-old, only to see him choose Real Madrid instead. Now, however, Liverpool’s commitment to strengthening their midfield has reignited their interest in the 24-year-old, whose versatility and physical presence in central midfield are viewed as perfect fits for the Reds’ playing style under new manager Arne Slot.

According to reports from Daily Express and transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, Slot’s side has already contacted Tchouameni’s representatives to assess his interest in the move. Tavolieri indicated that Liverpool’s management has “opened talks with Tchouameni’s associates in the hope of finally bringing him to Anfield”. This potential acquisition would bolster the Premier League side’s midfield options, especially as they aim to build a robust and versatile squad for upcoming campaigns.

What does Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri mean for Tchouameni?

Real Madrid’s interest in acquiring Rodri from Manchester City could be the catalyst for Tchouameni’s move to Liverpool. As the Spanish giants eye Rodri to strengthen their defensive midfield, they may be more open to offloading Tchouameni, who hasn’t entirely met the high expectations since joining from Monaco. As Real Madrid explores its options, Relevo recently reported that Real is also keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez as a backup plan if they miss out on Rodri.

For Real Madrid, this reshuffling indicates a shift in the club’s approach to its midfield structure. Relevo’s report highlights that “only manager Carlo Ancelotti retains faith in Tchouameni,” as several influential figures within Real Madrid’s board have “changed their minds” on the France international. Should Madrid succeed in securing a high-profile addition like Rodri, they could very well make room by allowing Tchouameni to depart.

Where would Tchouameni fit at Anfield?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is actively seeking reinforcements, and Tchouameni’s physicality, ball recovery, and versatility align perfectly with the club’s tactical vision. With both Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister providing dynamism in midfield, the addition of Tchouameni would bring further depth and defensive stability to Liverpool’s lineup. Despite some improvements in his form at Real Madrid, Tchouameni’s progress has reportedly been slower than expected, leaving him open to a fresh start at Liverpool.

Real Madrid signed Tchouameni for €100 million just over two years ago, expecting him to become a core part of their midfield. However, since joining, he has yet to establish himself as a standout performer. A recent report from Fichajes suggests that Real may be “considering cutting their losses” and could be open to offers by the next summer transfer window.