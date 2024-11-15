French soccer faces a turbulent period as Kylian Mbappe, one of its brightest stars, grapples with both personal and professional challenges following his high-profile summer transfer to Real Madrid. For the second consecutive international break, France manager Didier Deschamps has opted to exclude the 25-year-old forward from the national team squad. As rumors swirl about the reasons behind this decision, Deschamps’ cryptic comments and Mbappe’s inconsistent form raise questions about his role as captain of Les Bleus and his future trajectory.

The French national team is currently competing in the UEFA Nations League, with 23 players selected for matches against Israel and Italy. However, the absence of their captain has stolen the spotlight. In October, Mbappe was left out under the pretext of recovering from a minor injury, though he played for Real Madrid shortly before the break. This time, Deschamps’ explanation remained vague, stating, “Kylian isn’t here—leave him alone.”

Despite this, the 56-year-old revealed hints of Mbappe’s struggles: “He wanted to come. But I think it’s better for him [not to be selected] at this moment. Everyone can go through a difficult period. There is a physical element and a psychological element”. These comments suggest a broader set of issues beyond physical fitness, pointing to mental challenges faced by the player during a tough transitional period.

Struggles at Real Madrid: Failing to meet expectations

Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid in the summer was heralded as a new chapter for the superstar, who had long been linked with the Spanish giants. However, the reality has been less glamorous. Since joining, Mbappe has scored only one goal in his last seven matches for Los Blancos, a sharp decline from his prolific record at Paris Saint-Germain. Similarly, his international form has dipped; he has not scored for France since June, leaving his total tally stuck at 48 goals.

This underperformance has drawn criticism from fans and pundits alike, particularly regarding his role as a No. 9 at Real Madrid. Reports suggest that the physical demands of this position, coupled with the pressures of being a marquee signing, have taken a toll on Mbappe. A source close to the player noted that he is working through “mental issues” to regain his confidence and form.

What did Deschamps say about Mbappe?

While Deschamps has refrained from openly criticizing Mbappe, his comments reveal an acknowledgment of the player’s struggles. “It’s a fact that he is in a difficult situation,” the coach admitted to TF1 after France’s goalless draw against Israel. He emphasized the importance of protecting Mbappe during this period: “It’s better for him [to focus on recovery].”

These decisions, however, have fueled speculation about a strained relationship between the coach and his captain. The player’s absence, coupled with reports of frustration among teammates over perceived favoritism, suggests that Deschamps is walking a fine line in managing the star forward’s role within the team.

The 25-year-old’s struggles come at a crucial juncture for both his career and the French national team. As a player who has long been expected to lead France’s next generation, his current form raises doubts about his ability to shoulder that responsibility. Meanwhile, the French Football Federation has reaffirmed its support for Deschamps, despite mounting calls for a managerial change and speculation surrounding Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement.