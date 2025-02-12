Agent Isaac Tutumlu has filed a lawsuit against FC Barcelona, claiming a €3 million commission for his alleged role in the transfer of defender Jules Koundé from Sevilla. Tutumlu stated that he initiated contact with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on June 10th, 2022, at Laporta’s request, to facilitate the signing of Koundé, leveraging his relationship with Sevilla’s sporting director Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchi’.

Despite numerous attempts to reach an amicable agreement, including offering payment installments, Tutumlu was forced to pursue legal action after Barcelona allegedly refused to acknowledge his contribution.

FC Barcelona vehemently denies Tutumlu’s claim, asserting that he was neither officially commissioned nor recognized for any work related to Koundé’s signing.

This stark contradiction sets the stage for a legal battle between the agent and the club, with both parties presenting their respective arguments and evidence. The conflicting accounts from Tutumlu and FC Barcelona create a significant point of contention, highlighting the opacity often surrounding transfer negotiations.

Tutumlu’s argument and evidence

Tutumlu argues that his previous involvement in facilitating Luuk de Jong’s loan transfer from Sevilla to Barcelona the previous summer laid the groundwork for Koundé’s acquisition. He maintains that his actions played a crucial role in securing Koundé’s transfer to Barcelona, preventing his move to Chelsea.

Tutumlu cites numerous meetings with Barcelona’s director of soccer Mateu Alemany, along with email and WhatsApp communications with Alemany, Monchi, Laporta, and even Xavi, as evidence of his involvement and the agreement to bring Koundé to Barcelona. This highlights the considerable effort involved in pursuing the transfer and sets a foundation for his argument in the legal proceedings.

Tutumlu’s demand of €3 million, representing 6% of the €50 million transfer fee, represents the central point of contention in the legal dispute. While he acknowledges he could have claimed 10% based on FIFA regulations, he settled on 6% due to the nature of the transaction.

The legal battle will now determine whether Tutumlu’s contribution was significant enough to justify the claimed commission and whether FC Barcelona will be required to honor his claim. This legal case emphasizes the complex financial and contractual relationships involved in high-profile football transfers and highlights the potential disputes that can arise between agents and clubs.