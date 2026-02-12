Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona could lose key defensive star amid reported interest from two Premier League teams

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Despite an inconsistent start to the season, Barcelona have managed to remain among the best teams in the world. Led by Lamine Yamal, they have managed to impose a brilliant offense. However, the Blaugranas continue to struggle defensively, as the departure of Iñigo Martinez has been quite noticeable. Additionally, one of the team’s defensive pillars has attracted the attention of two Premier League teams, causing uncertainty among fans.

According to Diario Sport, Jules Koundé has become one of the top priorities for Chelsea and Liverpool to strengthen their defensive line. With a contract running until 2030, the Frenchman would not leave Barcelona easily, as he is key for Hansi Flick and has a €1000 million release clause. While the Blues remain at the level of mere interest, the Reds are willing to offer €80 million for his transfer, reports the Daily Mail.

Even though the Frenchman arrived in Barcelona as one of the best center-backs in LaLiga, Xavi Hernández backed his transformation into a right-back. Far from being overwhelmed by the role, Koundé became one of the best in the world in that position, turning into an undisputed starter for coach Hansi Flick and the team’s second-most used player. For that reason, Jules is reportedly not willing to leave the club.

The Blaugranas are indeed targeting a reshuffle in their defensive line, as Iñigo Martínez’s departure has exposed inconsistencies within the team. Although Koundé’s exit could pave the way for that change, both Barcelona and the player remain reluctant about such a possibility. In light of this, the futures of Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen remain uncertain, as the club is reportedly pursuing a world-class left-profile center-back.

Barcelona star Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde of FC Barcelona crosses the ball whilst under pressure.

Barcelona have no reliable backup plan for Jules Kounde

Due to Jules Koundé’s dominant performances at right-back, the Frenchman was no longer considered an option at center-back. As a result, Barcelona chose not to pursue a reliable backup for him, leading to a heavy workload and significant minutes on his legs. However, the 27-year-old star has seen a dip in form, and many believe it is linked to the high volume of minutes he has played. Yet, they have still not managed to secure a dependable replacement.

Both Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo have played as right-backs, but neither of them has been able to provide guarantees replacing Kounde. In view of this, the arrival of Joao Cancelo on loan midway through the season has been a lifesaver, as he has been able to give the Frenchman a rest. Despite this, the Portuguese player is unlikely to stay long term, as he is under contract with Al Hilal and Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to pay for his transfer.

