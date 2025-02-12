An already-emotional Manchester City vs. Real Madrid Champions League matchup at the Etihad Stadium went viral just moments before kickoff. A massive banner featuring Rodri kissing the Ballon d’Or alongside the words “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” became the center of controversy. Given the ongoing debate over Vinicius’ Ballon d’Or snub, many assumed that the banner was aimed directly at the Brazilian forward.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Manchester City fan group ‘We Are 1894’ has issued a statement denying that the banner was intended for the Brazilian. Instead, they revealed that their real target was someone entirely different.

Following widespread speculation that the tifo was mocking Vinicius, the City supporters’ group ‘We Are 1894’ took to social media to set the record straight. In a statement, they clarified that their message was never meant for the Real Madrid winger, but rather for the club’s president, Florentino Perez. “No one in the media understood that the person to whom the message on the banner was addressed was not even on the pitch. The message was for Florentino Perez,“ the group stated.

They further explained their reasoning, pointing to Perez’s public frustration over Vinicius missing out on the Ballon d’Or and Real Madrid’s subsequent decision to boycott the ceremony. “He was the one who started the campaign to smear Rodri and led the boycott of the Ballon d’Or by the club and the players. We had to send this message regardless of the result of the match,” the statement continued.

Misunderstood banner that went viral

The banner’s unveiling at the Etihad was met with immediate reactions, with many believing it was a direct jab at Vinicius. City fans even chanted “Where’s your Ballon d’Or?” at the Brazilian during the match, adding to the perception that the banner was mocking him.

The 24-year-old, however, had his own response—pointing to the Champions League winners’ badge on his sleeve in a defiant gesture that quickly spread across social media. He later admitted that the message only motivated him further during the game.

However, with the ‘We Are 1894’ supporters group now making it clear that their banner was actually aimed at Florentino Perez, it raises questions about whether the controversy was misinterpreted from the start.